Series aims to elevate the financial acumen of Saudi investors to make sound investment decisions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – SNB Capital, Saudi Arabia’s leading investment bank and asset manager, is launching the first in a series of online financial courses and workshops as part of its new partnership with The Financial Academy, a training and professional development institution specialized in the financial sector.

This initiative reflects SNB Capital’s commitment to enhancing its role in empowering the financial sector by raising financial awareness and developing investors' knowledge of financial markets, providing them with the tools and skills necessary to take sound investment decisions.

The series covers topics ranging from technical analysis and personal savings to investment and strategies in global market trading. The workshop series aims to elevate the financial acumen of SNB Capital investors and broaden financial literacy across the Saudi audiences.

The first workshop in the online series will be held over two days, on June 4 and 5, 2024, from 17:00 to 19:00, and will focus on Principles and Basics of Technical Analysis, covering topics such as technical analysis program usage, classical technical analysis fundamentals, and Dow theory and trends, among others.

About SNB Capital

SNB Capital Company, a licensed entity by Capital Market Authority (CMA), is a leading regional financial institution with deep industry expertise across five business lines: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Securities, Investment Banking, and Principal Investment. SNB Capital is the largest asset manager in Saudi Arabia with USD 66 billion of assets under management as of December 2023. SNB Capital (DIFC) Limited is established in the DIFC and regulated as a category 3A prudential financial institution by the DFSA specializing in the asset management of alternative assets.

Further information is available at www.alahlicapital.com. Follow SNB Capital on Twitter @Capital_SNB.

About The Financial Academy

The Financial Academy is an independent legal and administrative entity that is organizationally linked to the Chairman of the Board of the Capital Market Authority. The Academy seeks to qualify the financial sector’s human resources by advancing the knowledge, capabilities, skills and culture of its employees, including senior managers and BoD members in the sector’s institutions. The FA also develops and promotes best professional financial practices, targeting all sub-sectors of the financial sector including banking, finance, insurance, and the capital market.