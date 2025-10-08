Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) has announced its lineup of more than 95 world-class speakers, including financial educator Codie Sanchez, media entrepreneur Raj Shamani, economic advisor Mohamed A. El-Erian,, and DAMAC’s Amira Sajwani.

Taking place on October 22–23 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, the Sharjah Investment Forum will run alongside the World Investment Conference. Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in partnership with WAIPA and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the forum is set to welcome over 10,000 participants from around the globe. With more than 160 sessions and 120 business meetings, it will provide a dynamic platform for deal-making and strategy development under the theme: “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future.”

Headlining voices shaping the investment dialogue

Attendees will gain unique insights from a diverse roster of global leaders, including Codie Sanchez, Founder & CEO of Contrarian Thinking, a New York Times bestselling author, and the force behind a financial advice platform with more than 2.5 million subscribers. With more than 10.5 million followers across all social platforms, she is on a mission to help one million people build financial freedom through small business ownership. Sanchez challenges conventional wisdom by showing how recession-proof businesses can be a practical path to wealth, and her vision of championing ownership offers aspiring entrepreneurs tangible strategies to achieve financial independence.

With 18B+ views and 20M+ followers, Raj Shamani is India’s #1 podcaster and a leading voice in business. As Founder & Host of the Figuring Out Podcast, he has become one of South Asia’s most influential entrepreneurs and content creators, inspiring millions across the region and beyond. Through his widely followed podcast and digital content, Shamani promotes entrepreneurial resilience, conversations around relationships and health, and innovative approaches to personal branding. He is celebrated for connecting business strategy to real-life innovation and cultural influence in emerging markets.

Mohamed El-Erian, is widely recognised for his clear-eyed analysis of global markets and policy, and as Allianz’s Chief Economic Advisor, he helps investors and leaders make sense of volatility and systemic risk in today’s complex environment. Frequent keynote speaker and author, El-Erian blends academic rigour and practical insight, distilling world economic trends and sustainable strategies for the public and private sector.

Amira Sajwani is a leading Emirati entrepreneur and currently Managing Director of Sales & Development at DAMAC Properties, as well as founder and CEO of PRYPCO, a proptech firm reimagining real estate ownership in the UAE. Renowned for driving innovation and empowering agents in the property sector, she was named to Forbes Middle East’s 30 Under 30; and is famously known as a judge on Shark Tank Dubai; while also renowned for advocating for women’s advancement in business and access to education.

SIF 2025 is strategically positioned to facilitate dialogue surrounding regional and international development goals. It will also serve as an essential platform for exclusive networking, and a meeting point for policymakers, economic leaders, and investors to forge the partnerships needed to direct capital toward a more sustainable and inclusive global economy.

About Sharjah Investment Forum:

Since 2015, Invest in Sharjah has organised the Sharjah Investment Forum, establishing it as a leading regional platform for tracking global investment trends, identifying opportunities within the sustainable economy, and aligning with the direction of international capital and markets. Over the years, the forum has attracted prominent decision-makers, experts, and global investors, facilitating strategic discussions that support the development priorities of Sharjah, the UAE, and the wider region. Its integration of WIC reflects a strategic approach to enhancing its impact, widening the scope of discussions, and fostering meaningful partnerships across sectors and borders.

About World Investment Conference:

Since its inception in 1995, WIC has been the flagship event of WAIPA, serving as a premier platform for dialogue on global investment trends. It brings together decision-makers, senior government officials, and international investors from over 100 countries to examine key economic developments that affect FDI flows and explore new avenues for global cooperation and economic integration. The agenda includes high-level plenary sessions, ministerial roundtables, ambassador-investor discussions, and networking activities that foster collaboration between the public and private sectors.