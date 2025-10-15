Dubai — The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) inaugurated its well-appointed and tech-savvy India Pavilion at GITEX GLOBAL Dubai 2025, one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions, being held from October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Pavilion was inaugurated by Mr. Satish Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, alongwith Mr Hammad Sayegh, VP – JAFZA in the presence of a large gathering of ICT entrepreneurs, technocrats, equipment suppliers, and industry stakeholders.

“I congratulate ESC for its sustained efforts in promoting the Indian ICT industry globally and creating new pathways for market access,” said Mr. Satish Sivan. “Indian ICT products are increasingly in demand worldwide, and I am confident India will soon emerge as a major hub for electronic hardware as well, supported by the Government’s pragmatic policies. I urge Indian entrepreneurs to leverage the UAE’s strategic location to expand into emerging markets like Africa, where digital transformation is accelerating.”

This year, over 450 Indian exhibitors are showcasing a wide range of cutting-edge products and innovations, including new product launches such as the “AI Interviewer”, across GITEX Global and Expand North Star. Among them, 100+ companies are exhibiting under the ESC India Pavilion, representing the diversity and dynamism of India’s ICT sector. The Pavilion has been drawing exceptional footfall from global technology acquirers, investors, and innovators keen to collaborate with Indian companies.

Mr. Kamal Vachani, Regional Director of ESC in Dubai, highlighted the growing momentum in India-UAE trade relations:

India-UAE bilateral trade has already crossed the US$ 100 billion mark in FY 2024–25, marking a major milestone in economic relations. The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Local Currency Settlement System (LCSS), which enables trade in INR and AED, are expected to further boost cross-border commerce and reduce transaction costs.

“The UAE was India’s second-largest destination for electronics exports in FY 2024–25, with shipments valued at US$ 3,697.84 million, underscoring its strategic importance for Indian exporters,” Mr. Vachani noted.

Mr Gurmeet Singh, Executive Director & CEO, ESC said that ESC is proud to announce that over 50 innovative Indian tech companies will showcase their latest products at the Bharat Tech Event, featuring cutting-edge solutions such as Harjai Computers’ Interviewer AI for intelligent recruitment, iTriangle Infotech’s IoT GPS Trackers for real-time asset and personnel monitoring, Deki Electronics’ Footfall Sensor with Time-of-Light technology for GDPR-compliant people counting and high-security monitoring, Ambrane India’s next-gen consumer electronics including power banks, smart watches, speakers, earbuds, and smart appliances, AXIS Electronics’ industrial automation terminals for barcoding and WIP with cloud connectivity, and bluCursor Infotech’s AI-powered Vidyam and CleverCapture for vision-based intelligence and document automation.

“ESC represents over 2,500 Indian electronics and IT companies and has been a regular participant at GITEX,” said Mr. Veer Sagar, Chairman, ESC. “Our Pavilion provides a cost-effective platform for MSMEs to engage with global buyers. Each year, our exhibitors move up the value chain, presenting increasingly innovative solutions that unlock new opportunities in the global ICT supply chain.”

Mr. Sagar emphasized ESC’s commitment to deepening India-UAE technology cooperation, noting that both countries are actively engaged in digital transformation and innovation. ESC continues to work on initiatives that strengthen bilateral trade and strategic partnerships.

The Bharat Tech 2025 theme will continue under the ESC India banner, inviting global industry leaders, investors, and technology enthusiasts to explore and source cutting-edge solutions from India’s vibrant Electronics and IT industry. Showcasing the country’s technological prowess, innovation, and manufacturing capabilities, ESC India will host its twin mega-events — the 11th India Electronics Expo (INDELXPO) and the 26th Indiasoft — scheduled for March 23–25, 2026 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. These events will provide an unparalleled platform for global stakeholders to engage with Indian innovators driving breakthroughs in AI, IoT, industrial automation, smart electronics, software solutions, and emerging digital technologies, highlighting India’s growing leadership in the global tech and innovation landscape -----added by ESC.