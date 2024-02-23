Dubai: Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has concluded a successful and multifaceted participation at the STEP Conference 2024 as their official Start Track partner. Among the six tracks on which the two-day conference ran, the Start Track hosted esteemed tech influencers who shared success stories, growth strategies and investment insights. The event, considered amongst the leading tech festivals for emerging markets, took place in Dubai Internet City on February 21 & 22.

Against the backdrop of the bustling tech scene offered at STEP 2024, Sheraa shared its success stories, programs and initiatives that have positively impacted the entrepreneurial landscape in the UAE and beyond. Sheraa’s participation focused on the Edtech industry and the specific opportunities the sector offers founders in the UAE and the region.

Reflecting on the center's participation, Abeer Al Ameeri, Head of Partnerships at Sheraa, emphasized the critical role of supportive ecosystems for startups. “As a pivotal hub for entrepreneurship and innovation in the region, Sheraa recognises the immense value of engaging with like-minded visionaries, industry leaders, and disruptive startups at STEP, hence coming on board as a Start Track sponsor. This strategic participation underscores Sheraa’s commitment to driving the future of entrepreneurship in the UAE and beyond”, she noted.

Celebrating the success of Sheraa-incubated startups in Edtech and clean mobility

At Sheraa's dedicated booth, visitors gained valuable insights into the center's diverse initiatives, programs, and success stories. Three impactful startups incubated through Sheraa's programs took center stage, exemplifying innovation across various sectors, including Edtech, Health & Wellness..



These included Arabee, an award-winning online educational platform; iSchool, featured in Forbes Under 30 Middle East list, providing coding and AI education for students;and Esaal, a leading tech platform for online health consultations. These startups represent innovation across various sectors, demonstrating Sheraa's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship in the region.

Sheraa leads a panel discussion highlighting emerging innovation opportunities in Edtech

The panel discussion hosted by Sheraa, titled Edtech: Opportunities for Future Growth, convened industry experts to explore the evolving landscape of Edtech and its potential for future growth. With insightful discussions and shared experiences, the panel underscored the vital role startups play in driving innovation and progress. Moderated by Abeer Al Ameeri, the discussion was led by Arabee Education's Ferakh Lakhani and Muhammad Gawish from iSchool, who shared real-time experiences and insights about the fast evolving landscape of Edtech and the opportunities it presents for future growth.

The two panelists also spoke about Sheraa’s contribution and support in bringing their respective entrepreneurial visions to life, and in turning them into successful ventures.

STEP is one of the largest tech festivals in Dubai started over 11 years ago. With 6 main tracks, more than 400 global startups showcasing, hundreds of global investors, and 8000+ global attendees over two days. Sheraa’s partnership in this event highlights its commitment in advancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

-Ends-

About Sheraa

Sheraa is a leading entrepreneurship center based in Sharjah, UAE, dedicated to supporting and empowering startups in their journey towards success. The center provides mentorship, funding, and resources to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.