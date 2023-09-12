Cairo: Nine teams of Egyptian Engineering students representing seven universities participated today in the Shell Eco-Marathon Egypt local showcase to present and test self-built energy-efficient vehicles which they designed and manufactured, competing for prizes amounting to almost USD 30,000. Shell Eco-Marathon supports the development of future engineers’ skills and fosters innovation. The local showcase is part of Shell Egypt’s social investment initiatives which align with the country’s target for cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions.

The global Shell Eco-marathon competition challenges student teams from around the world to design, build and test ultra-energy-efficient vehicles. Engines can be powered by various forms and types of fuel, including hydrogen cells or lithium batteries. The ultimate aim is to construct a vehicle that goes furthest with the least amount of energy. During the local showcase, nine teams representing seven Egyptian universities introduced nine energy-efficient automobiles to Shell executives and staff, as well as partners and relevant stakeholders.

The judging panel included Alaa ElDabaa, Head of Corporate Relations & Government Relations at Shell Egypt, Paul Johnson, Global Technical Director of the Shell Eco-marathon, and Ahmed Hamada, Head of Contracts and Procurement at Shell Egypt and professional racing driver.

The GUC Innovators team, representing the German University in Cairo, won first place in the Car Inspection Awards, followed by the Highter Technology Institute’s ‘APEX Racing Team’ in second place, and the Cairo University’s Urban Concept team in third place.

For the teams pitching competition, ‘E-Rally Team’ representing Helwan University won first place, while the ‘GUC Innovators’ team came in second place, and the ASU Racing Team representing Ain Shams University ranked third.

Khaled Kacem, Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Egypt, said: “As part of our commitment to Egypt’s energy transition outlined in Egypt Vision 2030, Shell Egypt is honoured to be hosting a showcase built around energy efficiency and sustainability directly from the bright minds of the country’s future engineers. We are committed to investing in building the capacity of future engineers, who are the key to a greener and more prosperous future, powered by clean energy mobility solutions.”

Nashwa Saleh, Social Investment Manager at Shell Egypt, said: “It gives us great pleasure to be hosting this competition for the first time in Egypt. Since 2013, the SEM is one of Shell Egypt’s pillar initiatives advancing its commitment to social progress enabled by empowering youth and enhancing their capabilities, with the participation of 15 colleges and engineering institutes in Egypt participated over the past decade, with many Egyptian teams achieving advanced positions in various fields at both the regional and global levels. Shell nurtures innovation, creativity and problem-solving skills through a wide-ranging support system, driving forward youth to convey their vision of a brighter future.”

The Shell Eco-Marathon is one of Shell Egypt’s wide-ranging social investment initiatives, spanning the Shell Intilaaqah Egypt Programme, the Imagine the Future competition, Shell NXplorers, as well as the company’s support for Al-Amal Programme.

-Ends-

Enquiries

Sherine Nehad

Communications Manager

Shell Egypt N.V.

Sherine.Nehad@shell.com

Middle East & North Africa Media Relations

Mena.media@shell.com

Cautionary note

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations”, respectively. “Joint ventures” and “joint operations” are collectively referred to as “joint arrangements”. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”, “ambition”, ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘goals’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, “milestones”, ‘‘objectives’’, ‘‘outlook’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘probably’’, ‘‘project’’, ‘‘risks’’, “schedule”, ‘‘seek’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘target’’, ‘‘will’’ and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov

). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement, September 7, 2023. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

Shell’s net carbon intensity

Also, in this announcement we may refer to Shell’s “Net Carbon Intensity”, which include Shell’s carbon emissions from the production of our energy products, our suppliers’ carbon emissions in supplying energy for that production and our customers’ carbon emissions associated with their use of the energy products we sell. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the term Shell’s “Net Carbon Intensity” is for convenience only and not intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell’s net-Zero Emissions Target

Shell’s operating plan, outlook and budgets are forecasted for a ten-year period and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next ten years. Accordingly, they reflect our Scope 1, Scope 2 and Net Carbon Intensity (NCI) targets over the next ten years. However, Shell’s operating plans cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target and 2035 NCI target, as these targets are currently outside our planning period. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell’s operating plans to reflect this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

Forward Looking Non-GAAP measures

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as cash capital expenditure and divestments. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking Non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those Non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside the control of Shell, such as oil and gas prices, interest rates and exchange rates. Moreover, estimating such GAAP measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future periods which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in Shell plc’s consolidated financial statements.

The contents of websites referred to in this announcement do not form part of this announcement.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State