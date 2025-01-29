Sharjah: Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Authority, officially opened, today, Wednesday, the sixth edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show.

Organised by the Centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this prestigious event features the participation of over 160 exhibitors and 500 top-tier local and international jewellery brands, presenting their latest collections in diamond, gold and silver sets, in addition to gemstones, pearls, and luxury watches.

The exhibition also hosts a distinguished lineup of Emirati jewellery and gold designers who showcase their artistic creations and exquisite jewellery designs.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi toured the exhibition’s different pavilions and stands and explored the latest jewellery collections and contemporary designs displayed by both local and international companies and brands.

He visited both the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform and the “Sharjah Pearls” Exhibition’s pavilion, where he met with several Emirati designers who provided detailed insights into their showcased gold works and unique designs. These included exclusive jewellery pieces adorned with gold, natural pearls, and precious gemstones that blend modern innovation with the rich Emirati heritage.

On the tour, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi was accompanied by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of the Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), H.E Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, along with several SCCI and ECS board members.

Also present were H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and H.E Mohammed Meer Abdul Rahman Al Sarrah, Director of Ports and Customs at Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, as well as representatives from major companies and leading brands participating in the exhibition.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to empowering Emirati entrepreneurs, including jewellery designers, manufacturers, and traders, to refine their expertise and drive year-round growth in the UAE’s gold and jewellery industry.

This commitment is embodied in the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform, which is one of the Sharjah Chamber’s initiatives aimed at supporting young Emirati talents in the gold and jewellery design industry.

The Platform records remarkable participation in the Jewels of Emirates Show every year, offering emerging Emirati designers a valuable opportunity to gain visibility, showcase their talents and creativity, and connect with industry leaders to exchange knowledge and expertise and enhance their craftsmanship.

For his part, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa noted that the exhibition’s success is a strong indicator of the rapid expansion of the gold and jewellery industry in Sharjah and the UAE. This expansion is fueled by heightened consumer awareness of leading jewellery brands and a growing preference for signature pieces crafted by renowned designers and reputable brands known for their exceptional quality.

Meanwhile, Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the Sharjah Chamber’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, stated that this year’s edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show features the launch of the “Sharjah Pearls” Exhibition, making its debut in Sharjah.

Organised under the umbrella of the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform in collaboration with the "Suwaidi Pearls" pearl farm and luxury jewellery company, the “Sharjah Pearls” Exhibition showcases a stunning array of the most exquisite and rarest natural pearl pieces in the emirate, including silver and gold pearls of unique shapes and sizes, all distinguished by their exceptional quality, clarity, and dazzling shine.

The exhibition will host a panel discussion titled "The UAE: The Coast of Pearls Through the Ages," documenting the historical role of the UAE’s coasts in supplying the world with premium-quality pearls and shaping the global pearl trade.

The sixth Jewels of Emirates Show brings together top brands and renowned designers from across the globe, including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Singapore, Thailand, Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, India, and Italy.

At their stands and dedicated pavilions, the skilled artistry of designers takes the spotlight as they compete to showcase their remarkable creations and opulent collections of jewellery crafted from premium diamonds, gold, and precious gemstones.

Emirati jewellery and gold designers are also leaving a remarkable footprint at this year’s edition, with a showcase of outstanding artistic pieces that embody the UAE’s rich cultural heritage, seamlessly blending contemporary design elements to reinforce the country’s position as a premier hub for the jewellery industry.

The sixth Jewels of Emirates Show, open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and on Fridays from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, offers visitors the chance to win valuable prizes and rewards, including shopping vouchers and pure gold pieces, through on-site competitions held throughout the exhibition.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com