Light shows enthral the audience from 6:00 pm until 11:00 pm daily

Shows will run until midnight on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

More than 15 internationally renowned artists present immersive light shows

Sharjah: Starting tomorrow evening (Wednesday) — under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah — the 13th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival (SLF) will illuminate the emirate in awe and wonder. Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the 12-day event, concluding on February 18th, promises to captivate audiences with light shows inspired by the rich culture, history, and nature of Sharjah and the UAE. Utilising advanced, energy-efficient lighting technologies and innovations, the festival invites the public to experience the light performances from 6:00 PM until 11:00 PM daily, while on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays the spectacle will continue until midnight.

More than 15 international artists will present these immersive light shows, illuminating 12 of the emirate’s premiere tourist, cultural and natural destinations, including three new destinations this year, the Sharjah Police Headquarters, the General Souq - Al Hamriyah, and the Kalba Waterfront. Other key destinations and landmarks include Khalid Lagoon, Al Majaz Waterfront, BEEAH Group Headquarters, Al Dhaid Fort, Sharjah Mosque, Sheikh Rashid Al Qasimi Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, and Al Rafisah Dam, along with the SLF ‘Light Village’, situated in front of the University City Hall building in Sharjah, which started the celebration for this year’s edition on February 1st, hosting more than 55 small and medium-sized projects.

A festival that narrates Sharjah’s heritage and future

Through the selection of locations, the SCTDA aims to highlight the diversity and rich culture, history, and trajectory of the emirate, while showcasing the aesthetics and beauty of landmarks across the emirate. Artistic and colourful light shows will adorn historical monuments and deliver narratives about the emirate’s authentic legacy and rich heritage, such as the General Souq - Al Hamriyah and Al Dhaid Fort, along with attractive sites that reflect Sharjah’s natural beauty like Al Rafisah Dam, iconic islamic monuments, such as the Sharjah Mosque, as well as futuristic buildings that translate the emirate’s development and innovation, like the BEEAH Group Headquarters. All these landmarks will exemplify Sharjah as a diverse and inclusive destination for tourism, cultural and artistic experiences.

Each year, the Sharjah Light Festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the emirate, enabling them to be enthralled by music, light and the creative skills of globally renowned artists. Last year’s edition attracted nearly 1.3 million visitors, including 189,000 visitors to the Light Village.