Sharjah: The 2023 edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions, an annual trade and tourism event organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is creating a wave of excitement across the emirate as residents and visitors flock to take part in the varied offerings of the event's 20th edition. The summer event aims to boost the emirate's trade and tourism sectors by attracting visitors through a packed programme of offers and events.

Malls throughout the emirate are bustling with activity, offering a wide range of entertainment options, including live performances, significant discounts, and promotions.

Additionally, visitors are given the chance to take advantage of special offers on hotel accommodations, dining, and more. Traditional Emirati folk art exhibitions and performances of Al-Ayala and Al-Yula dances are also on display, attracting heritage enthusiasts and visitors of different nationalities.

Launched on the first of July, the Sharjah Summer Promotions have already resulted in increased visitor numbers and heightened shopping activity across Sharjah's malls. This surge is attributable to the celebration of the event's extraordinary 20th edition by the Sharjah Chamber, which includes the allocation of valuable prizes and the additional rewards provided by shopping centres across the emirate. These incentives, combined with the vibrant entertainment events associated with Sharjah Summer Promotions, have proven to be a significant draw for visitors from all over the world.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, said Sharjah Summer Promotions is a crucial event on our annual retail calendar.

“Together with our strategic partners from the public and private sectors, we are dedicated to ensuring the diversity of the retail sector while enhancing sales. Our concerted efforts aim to provide a unique blend of events and activities that contribute to strengthening Sharjah's position as one of the foremost shopping destinations both regionally and globally and augmenting its status as an international hub for family and recreational tourism," he said.

Marking its 20th anniversary celebration this year, the Sharjah Chamber has prepared an array of prizes, including vouchers valued at more than AED 100,000, hotel and tourism packages, along with a grand finale raffle of a 2023 Nissan Patrol.

Set to conclude on September 3rd, the event fills the emirate with a festive ambiance featuring live entertainment, promotions, and outstanding discounts of up to 75% on diverse merchandise, fashion items, hotel accommodation packages, and unique gastronomical experiences for the entire family.

As part of the Sharjah Summer Promotions, shopping malls across the emirate are featuring their food courts as platforms to explore culinary arts and enjoy delectable dishes at affordable prices in leading restaurants. A variety of art and heritage shows are being hosted in various locations by malls, especially during weekends. Additionally, tourist entertainment tours are being offered, allowing visitors to enjoy the unique cultural heritage and tourism offerings of Sharjah.

