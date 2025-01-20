Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) concluded yesterday, Sunday, the “Sharjah Shopping Promotions” after 43 days of exclusive discounts and engaging entertainment activities and festivities across the emirate’s regions and cities.

Since its launch on December 8, this commercial extravaganza witnessed massive public turnout, offering Sharjah residents and visitors alike a unique shopping experience, with substantial discounts of up to 75 percent on a wide range of products.

The event witnessed the participation of major shopping centers and retail outlets, which competed to offer their promotional deals and exclusive discounts on a vast array of goods, accessories, and appliances from some of the most famous local and global brands.

These offers attracted shoppers and provided them with an unforgettable shopping experience in a family-friendly atmosphere. Visitors also enjoyed a variety of entertainment activities, including games, competitions, artistic performances, and heritage shows, which appealed to diverse audience groups.

In his remarks, H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said that “Sharjah Shopping Promotions” reflects a successful strategy that aims at stimulating economic activity and boosting the trade sector’s contribution to the emirate's GDP.

“This shopping festival helps increase retail sales, attract investments, and generate new job opportunities, thereby supporting Sharjah's sustainable economic development,” he added.

For his part, Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, elucidated that this season of Sharjah Shopping Promotions delivered a comprehensive shopping and entertainment experience for residents and tourists, who are eager to explore the emirate’s different cities and regions and take advantage of major discounts and exclusive offers on various products and services.

Aside from promotional deals, Sharjah Shopping Promotions also offered a packed programme of entertainment events and cultural activities that delighted visitors, enriched their experiences, and met the needs and interests of all family members. This resulted in a significant boost to the tourism and hospitality sector in the emirate, enhancing the local economy and fostering its diversification.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Shopping Promotions, affirmed that this edition of the shopping festival achieved remarkable success thanks to the collaboration among the participating malls and retail outlets, the support of government entities, and the enthusiastic engagement of shoppers.

He noted that the participating shopping centers and stores recorded a significant increase in sales, underscoring the significance of “Sharjah Shopping Promotions” and its role in boosting commercial activity in the emirate.

Beyond the distinctive shopping experience, Sharjah’s residents and visitors enjoyed a wide range of entertainment activities, including heritage-inspired shows and traditional Emirati folk performances, in addition to workshops and daily interactive contests that awarded valuable prizes.

This underscores the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to motivating shoppers and ensuring a diverse range of promotional offers and discounts, catering to the needs of all societal groups, with broad participation from commercial stores providing substantial discounts on a wide array of goods and products.

This edition of "Sharjah Shopping Promotions" witnessed a significant influx of shoppers from within and outside the emirate, eager to advantage of discounts on luxury global brands and a wide range of consumer goods.

The festive atmosphere and joyful ambiance created by the diverse entertainment activities attracted a significant number of visitors, offering them a memorable experience at a shopping festival that continues to maintain its excellence and expand every year.

The Sharjah Chamber complemented the promotional deals with a rich lineup of entertainment events and innovative marketing activities. The event’s agenda also included raffle draws through which several shoppers won shopping vouchers redeemable at various malls, further boosting visitors’ enthusiasm and engagement.

