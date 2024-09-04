Sharjah: The 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) at Expo Centre Sharjah, witnessed a powerful speech by H.E Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office titled ‘National Media and Prosperity,’ on the role of national media in fostering development and prosperity. He likened the national press to a symphony where different voices harmonise to reflect the nation’s identity and ambitions.

Sheikh Abdulla emphasised the importance of media in building cohesive and resilient communities. “Inspired by HH the Ruler of Sharjah’s belief that culture and civilisation protect society from violence and extremism, this forum is a crucial platform to keep pace with rapid technological advancements and new media. We work in the National Media Office, which follows the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and are designing a media system to uphold the strong status of the UAE in the world,” he said.

He also highlighted the UAE's successful use of media during the COVID-19 pandemic to combat misinformation, build public trust, and improve government communication. Looking ahead, Sheikh Abdulla urged continued use of the media as a force for good, aligning with the vision of UAE leadership to advance science, culture and prosperity.

Lessons from Japan’s ‘lost decades’ by Fumio Hayashi

Renowned Japanese economist, Fumio Hayashi, delivered an inspiring talk titled ‘Japan’s 'Lost Decades': A Message to World Governments.’ Hayashi provided an in-depth analysis of Japan's economic challenges over recent decades, sharing valuable lessons for governments worldwide on avoiding similar pitfalls.

He highlighted demographic changes as a key factor, noting that Japan, the world’s “oldest” country, struggles with long-term growth due to its ageing population. In contrast, younger nations like India, Vietnam and Cambodia have higher growth potentials. He also compared Japan's situation with the UAE, which has the youngest population globally, with an old-to-young age ratio of just 0.26. He reminded the audience that in 1990, the UAE was the richest country in the world, with a GDP 2.5 times higher than the USA.

Bear Grylls: Turning adventure into investment

British explorer and author Bear Grylls captivated the audience with his keynote speech titled ‘The adventurer who invests in thrilling journeys.’ Grylls shared how his experiences in the wild have shaped his understanding of resilience and success.

Reflecting on his journey, Grylls emphasised the importance of learning from failure. He recounted his first attempt at joining the British SAS, where he faced rejection but ultimately succeeded on his second attempt. “Failure is a doorway to success,” Grylls remarked, adding that his failures have been instrumental in building his resilience.

Grylls also spoke about the power of fear and fire—the internal drive that fuels determination and success. He shared a personal story from his ascent of Mount Everest, where his mental and physical exhaustion was overcome by sheer willpower. “This fire—not talent, not knowledge—has been my biggest weapon,” Grylls concluded.

Ex World Bank Vice President stresses education as the cornerstone of economic growth

In his talk titled ‘Einstein and Voltaire for Governments: The Seeds of Talent Blossom through Education,’ Prof. Justin Lin, Chief Economist for China and former Senior Vice President for Development Economics at the World Bank, stressed the critical role of education in fostering innovation and socioeconomic progress.

Prof Lin asserted that education is not just a personal good but a collective one, essential for reducing income inequality and driving national development. Citing a World Bank study, he noted that countries aligning their education systems with economic priorities experience 2% to 3% higher GDP growth annually compared to those that do not.

He also shared insights from a study of 101 middle-income economies in the 1960s, revealing that only 13 became high-income by 2008. These successful economies shared common traits such as an open economy, macroeconomic stability, market economy, high savings and investments, and proactive governance.

Lin commended Sharjah's focus on cultural tourism and education, noting the UAE’s significant investment of 3.9% of its GDP in education as part of its efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil.

Two generations come together to empower future Arab innovators

Moroccan engineer and inventor, Rachid El Yazmi, known for his breakthrough on lithium batteries, shared his insights during a talk titled ‘Arab Geniuses: Pioneering the Advancement of Global Communication.’ He emphasised the importance of empowering Arab youth by fostering creativity and providing supportive environments to achieve their ambitions.

El Yazmi expressed pride in his role in revolutionising the energy sector, particularly through the development of graphite, a mineral critical to modern technologies such as cell phones, electric cars, and energy storage devices. He highlighted the growing demand for Li-ion batteries, projected to increase by 27% by 2030, and called for innovations to make these energy solutions safer and more durable, especially in hot climates.

El Yazmi also showcased his company’s innovation: fast-charging NLV batteries that charge in just 10 minutes and are optimised for high-temperature environments, reflecting Sharjah’s vision of bridging knowledge gaps for the next generation of innovators.

In a reflection of this vision, young inventor Ali Humaid Al Lougany, member of Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Science and Technology, engaged in a dialogue with El Yazmi. Al Lougany, who began his journey at a young age, expressed gratitude for the support of his parents and institutions like Sharjah’s Rubu Qarn Foundation. He demonstrated his invention, the “robotic doctor,” created during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide medical assistance to his grandmother when immediate care was not available. “This personal doctor could treat patients when traditional methods fall short,” he explained, showcasing the potential of innovation to address real-world challenges.

The 13th annual edition of the IGCF is taking place on September 4 - 5 in Expo Centre Sharjah, and focuses on enhancing the role of government communication in building resilient and sustainable communities. The 13th edition has brought together over 250 speakers and experts from across the globe to lead discussions on the future of communication across 18 stages. The extensive agenda features more than 160 activities, including panel discussions, keynote speeches, 40 capacity-building workshops led by experts, youth-focused initiatives, and a research platform, all in collaboration with over 40 local, regional, and international partners.

