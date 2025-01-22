Sharjah: The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2025” commenced today, Wednesday, marking its largest edition since its inception. The exhibition is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) and is set to run until January 25.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, this year’s edition features a remarkable record-breaking participation of more than 110 exhibitors, representing major real estate development and investment companies and top-tier property developers from across the UAE and the region, marking a 20 percent increase compared to last year's edition.

Smart and sustainable real estate projects

Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition 2025 marks the debut of several innovative and distinctive property projects premiering for the first time within the UAE and beyond.

The four-day exhibition also unveils several upcoming projects incorporating cutting-edge design and construction solutions, as well as emerging trends in smart and sustainable real estate, highlighting the remarkable progress in the sector.

Sharjah stands out with innovative real estate projects

With the debut of many real estate projects at ACRES 2025, Sharjah distinguishes itself with a collection of unique projects that combine innovative design with luxurious and sustainable lifestyle.

Among the highlights is the “Al Mamsha Hamsa” project that comprises 420 residential units. Another notable project is the “Tai Hills” which is valued at AED 3.5 billion and spans over 6 million square feet. This extensive project features 1,100 villas and townhouses of varied designs and dimensions tailored to different customer needs.

These two projects are added to an array of cutting-edge industrial and commercial projects, along with high-end residential units that will be unveiled by the participating real estate companies during the event.

Promising investment opportunities

In his remarks, Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) said that organisng this year’s edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition, which features a remarkable record-breaking participation of exhibitors, is a testament to the sustainable growth witnessed by Sharjah's real estate sector.

He added that this success would not have been possible without the visionary guidance and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, along with the oversight of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

He also highlighted the Sharjah Government’s continuous efforts to support and strengthen the real estate sector, which continues to achieve consistent growth.

Sheikh Majid Faisal Al Qasemi emphasised the significance of ACRES Exhibition in highlighting Sharjah’s thriving real estate sector with its expanding investment opportunities. The exhibition provides a platform for real estate investors and enthusiasts to engage with entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and top real estate companies, thereby fostering collaboration and the establishment of new strategic partnerships while facilitating deal-making processes.

He reaffirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to the development and sustainable growth of the real estate sector, ensuring its positive impact on the emirate’s economic ecosystem.

ACRES 2025 marks the largest edition

H.E. Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), remarked: "The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition- ACRES 2025 stands out this year as a prominent platform that brings together major real estate companies and top-tier property developers under one roof. It offers them an exceptional opportunity to promote their new projects and showcase the latest real estate innovations to a broad spectrum of investors and attendees.”

He pointed out that the ACRES Exhibition this year marks its largest edition since its inception, as it features a record-breaking participation of over 110 exhibitors, representing major real estate development and investment companies from across the UAE and the region. The exhibition also sees a notable presence of a distinguished lineup of global exhibitors and first-time participants.

This broad participation underscores the exhibition’s leading status as a flagship event that promotes real estate development and facilitates the exchange of expertise and insights among top industry leaders and stakeholders, offering them a premier platform to introduce their distinguished projects and showcase a diverse selection of residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

Al Shamsi emphasised the importance of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC)’s decision to reduce the sale and purchase fees for transactions that will be executed at ACRES 2025. The decision includes a reduction of the selling fees by 0.5% for real estate developers, and the purchase fees by 1% for UAE and GCC citizens, and by 2% for other nationalities. Al Shamsi noted that this strategic move will significantly boost attendance at the exhibition and stimulate the real estate market in the emirate.

He added that SRERD is keen to participate in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition this year with two platforms that offer integrated services, including processing all customer transactions and registering both preliminary and final sale contracts.

Concluding his remarks, Al Shamis encouraged all interested parties and investors to visit the exhibition and take advantage of the investment opportunities available, as well as the special facilities and discounts offered throughout the event.

Leading position

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at SCCI and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the ACRES Real Estate Exhibition stated that the exhibition’s growth and sustained success year after year reflect its growing significance and leading status.

He noted that the exhibition this year is witnessing its largest participation since its inception, with a remarkable influx of new exhibiting companies, underscoring the event's high reputation in the global real estate landscape. The commercial and residential real estate projects on display feature innovative and distinctive specifications, some of which are premiering for the first time in the UAE and the region.

Al Suwaidi added that the ACRES Exhibition plays a pivotal role in providing valuable investment opportunities within the real estate sector, serving as an exceptional platform for all industry stakeholders to explore the best investment practices and gain insight into the future of the real estate market both locally and regionally.

Strategic event

For his part, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, expressed the Centre’s warm welcome for hosting this distinguished edition of ACRES Exhibition, which is considered one of the most prominent real estate events in the region.

“This strategic event provides participants with a platform to showcase their innovative projects, foster new opportunities for collaboration and partnerships. It facilitates the exchange of expertise among top real estate developers and investors, helping them further explore the latest practices and trends in the sector,” he said.

Al Midfa noted that the exhibition is a testament to the ongoing efforts exerted by the Emirate of Sharjah to advance the real estate sector and enhance its position as a leading investment destination, affirming Expo Sharjah’s commitment to providing all forms of support and facilities to exhibitors.

Latest real estate projects

Meanwhile, Nawaf Obaid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES” said: “It’s a pleasure to launch the new edition of ACRES which has secured a leading position as one of the largest and most important specialised real estate exhibitions in the region. This success is evident in the event’s ability to attract a broad spectrum of participants, including a distinguished group of decision-makers and major real estate investment and development companies in the UAE and the region.”

He added that this year’s edition of the exhibition stands out for its diverse array of the latest real estate projects premiering in the UAE and the region. Leading real estate companies compete to offer exclusive deals and promotions, as well as flexible payment options and long-term installment plans on premium property units.

The exhibition also serves as a platform for networking and knowledge exchange between key industry leaders, including real estate developers, investors, and experts and property owners. This fosters collaboration and the establishment of strategic partnerships, creating a competitive environment to explore new investment opportunities and uncover the latest real estate trends.

The launch of “Al Mamsha Hamsa” project

For his part, Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said: “We are thrilled to unveil Al Mamsha Hamsa at ACRES 2025, as part of our participation as a platinum sponsor of the exhibition. This launch underscores our commitment to creating premium residential communities in Sharjah, where contemporary design meets tranquil landscapes to provide a refined lifestyle experience”.

“We look forward to further enriching Sharjah’s booming real estate market with this exciting addition. Al Mamsha Hamsa comprises three buildings with a total of 420 units spanning 50,000 square meters of built-up area, featuring one- to three-bedroom apartments. Designed to blend modern living with serene, landscaped surroundings and peaceful and scenic views, each residence offers carefully planned interiors and access to a vibrant retail area. This project capitalizes on the exceptional success and strong momentum of our previous developments,” he added.

Cutting-edge property projects in Sharjah

Khaled Saeed Al-Abd Esbaitah, Chairman of IFA Hotels and Resorts Company, the Golden Sponsor of ACRES 2025, stated: “We are proud to announce the complete sale of the first phase of the “Al Tay Hills” project, the latest project in Sharjah’s real estate portfolio. The high demand for residential units in this project highlights the growing appeal of Sharjah as a key destination for investors, thanks to its attractive investment climate. It also reinforces the strength of the UAE’s real estate market.”

He noted that the company’s participation in ACRES 2025 marks an important milestone in Sharjah's thriving real estate market, solidifying its position as a promising economic destination.

Annual participation

Meanwhile, Engineer Raymond Khouzami, CEO of Al Thuriah Group, the Silver Sponsor of ACRES 2025, expressed his gratitude to the organisers and officials in the Emirate of Sharjah for their efforts in supporting and enhancing the growth of the real estate sector.

He pointed out that the company is committed to participating in the exhibition every year to showcase its latest offerings and pioneering real estate projects, which feature elegant designs, premium finishes, contemporary amenities, and stunning views directly overlooking the waterfront of both the Al Khan Corniche and Mamzar beach park.

The company is presenting at ACRES 2025 a selection of landmark projects such as "S1 Tower" and "Almaza Tower," which introduce a new standard in the design of waterfront towers in Sharjah.

Notable presence of Egyptian real estate companies

This year’s edition of ACRES features extensive participation from key players in the real estate sector, including project developers, real estate agents and brokers, banks and financial institutions, as well as architectural and interior design services companies.

It also witnesses significant participation from leading Egyptian real estate development and investment companies, as part of the Egyptian real estate pavilion. These companies presents a diverse portfolio of real estate projects at ACRES 2025, encompassing residential, commercial, administrative, and coastal units spread across prime locations in Egypt, including New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, October City, Ain Sokhna, North Coast, Ras El Hekma and other promising investment areas.

Real estate investment strategies

This year’s ACRES exhibition brings a wealth of innovative activities, including expert-led panel discussions, workshops, and training sessions available in both Arabic and English languages.

These sessions present the latest legal frameworks, regulations, and practical guidelines for property developers and industry stakeholders, highlighting best practices in real estate investment. Key topics include real estate investment strategies, the latest market trends, the significance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in real estate, as well as the future of modern lifestyles, smart cities, and sustainable properties.

Strategic partnerships

ACRES Real Estate Exhibition enjoys sponsorship from key governmental entities, including Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), Sharjah Department of Housing, Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), and Sharjah City Municipality. Media sponsorship to the exhibition is provided by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

ACRES also boasts a platinum sponsorship from Alef Group, a gold sponsorship from IFA Hotels and Resorts, and a silver sponsorship from Al Thuriah Group.

Additionally, the exhibition receives academic sponsorship from both the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute and ThinkProp Institute, and support from Expo Centre Sharjah, with Site Global serving as the official sponsor of the exhibition's outdoor advertising campaigns.

The exhibition welcomes its visitors from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, and from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday.

