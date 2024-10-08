Noura Al Matrooshi, the UAE's first female astronaut, shares her inspiring experience at the World Space Week events.

UAE, Sharjah: In celebration of World Space Week 2024, Sharjah Museums Authority is organizing a special event under the theme "Space & Climate Change" between 9 and 12 this October, at the Sharjah Science Museum.

The event aims to educate the public about the latest global developments in space and astronomy and their connection to improving climate change. It also highlights the UAE’s significant achievements in this field.

World Space Week 2024 will feature a variety of activities, including lectures, workshops, planetarium shows, and astronomical observations.

One of the highlights will be the participation of Noura Al Matrooshi, the UAE’s first female astronaut, who will deliver an inspiring speech to students during a lecture presented by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center.

This year, Sharjah Science Museum has partnered with several prestigious organizations to enhance the experience for visitors. Collaborations include the International Astronomical Center (IAC) which will lead lectures and astronomical observations, and the Emirates Astronomy Society, which will showcase an exclusive Astronomical Photo Exhibition.

Additionally, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center will present an educational lecture, and the Sharjah Academy for Space Sciences and Technology, along with the American University of Sharjah, will contribute with expert-led talks.

In addition to the educational content, new planetarium shows and innovative workshops, such as the 'Astrophotography' workshop, the 'Rocket to the Moon' workshop, and the 'Constellations Disk' workshop, will provide hands-on learning experiences for visitors of all ages.

The event will also serve as a platform for participants to explore the connections between space exploration and climate change through lectures such as 'Space Science & Climate Change' and 'Women in Space,' along with dialogue sessions on the future of space sciences, while also celebrating the UAE's ongoing efforts in space sciences.

The "Space & Climate Change" event will take place at Sharjah Science Museum on October 9 and 10, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and on October 11 and 12, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The Sharjah Museums Authority invites the public to attend this exciting event and engage with leading experts in the field of astronomy and space sciences.

For more information and event details, please visit www.sharjahmuseums.ae/

Notably, World Space Week is an international celebration of science and technology and their contributions to enhancing life on Earth. It aims to make a lasting impact by raising awareness and promoting education in space exploration, encouraging younger generations to engage with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), while fostering international collaboration in this vital field.