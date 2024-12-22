Sharjah - UAE: Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) announces the return of its annual “Lamma” Family Event taking place during school winter break.

From December 25 to 29, 2024, SMA’s Sharjah Archaeology Museum will transform into a lively hub of fun, learning, and creativity, inviting families to make unforgettable memories together.

The much-anticipated winter event, held daily from 4 PM to 10 PM, offers families, children, and visitors of all ages a rich blend of cultural, educational and recreational activities, celebrating Sharjah’s vibrant heritage.

Now in its fifth year, “Lamma” has become a cornerstone of SMA’s efforts to ensure its museums serve as dynamic cultural and educational spaces.

The event unites the unique offerings of all SMA museums under one roof, presenting an immersive programme that encourages families to connect with Sharjah’s history and culture in meaningful ways.

Sharjah Archaeology Museum will feature engaging workshops such as pottery restoration, clay printing, and storytelling sessions that bring the museum’s historical treasures to life.

Visitors can delve into the art and science of the Islamic civilization through activities from the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, including workshops on traditional ornamentation and creative introductions to astronomy.

Art enthusiasts can explore their creativity with the Sharjah Art Museum, offering workshops that focus on mixing colours to craft vivid landscapes and unique neon art for nighttime experiences.

The Sharjah Aquarium and Sharjah Maritime Museum will highlight Sharjah’s coastal heritage through hands-on workshops that allow children to design marine-themed crafts and learn about ancient maritime trade by building boat models.

Science and innovation also play a key role with the Sharjah Science Museum offering workshops where children can create air-powered rocket cars from recyclable materials.

Al Mahatta Museum, young minds will be captivated by storytelling and crafts inspired by Sharjah’s aviation history. Other participating museums, including Hisn Khorfakkan, Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad Al Qasimi, and the Sharjah Heritage Museum, will offer workshops on pottery decoration, glass vase artistry, and traditional cup design, ensuring a diverse and enriching experience for all attendees.

Beyond the workshops, the “Lamma” Family Event promises an exciting atmosphere with live music, storytelling corners, an outdoor cinema, interactive games, and delicious food trucks.

Alia and Hamdan, SMA’s beloved mascots, will add to the festive cheer with special appearances, balloon giveaways, and family-friendly activities.

The event also embraces inclusivity, with SMA’s learning department offering community programmes and tailored workshops for adults and individuals with disabilities.

This commitment ensures that everyone in the community can participate and enjoy the Authority’s offerings.

Sharjah Museums Authority invites visitors to explore the "Journey of Discoveries" exhibition, hosted at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, an interactive exhibition introducing children to archaeology through hands-on experiences and educational activities, running until May 18, 2025.

For more information about the details of the event, members of the public can visit the Authority’s website Sharjahmuseums.ae.