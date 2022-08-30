Sharjah: Sharjah Media City (Shams) is organizing its next edition of the Shams Talks initiative, entitled "Is influencer marketing worth your investment?", at Shams Business Center in Sharjah on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:00 am.

Shams will host marketing and influencer marketing experts and specialists in the UAE along with influencers to debate the importance of influencer marketing in shaping the brands and their market profiles now and in the future.

The session will host Joey Tawil, Chief Operating Officer, Omnes Media; Alyazya Alghufli, Executive Marketing and Projects, Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Ali Ozbay, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Rixos Hotels; Hadi Hajjar, Co-Founder of Hu Management; content creator and media personality, Shurouq Lashkri Alblooshi.

To attend the session virtually, please register online. https://www.shams.ae/ShamsTalks

The discussion highlights the growing role of influencer marketing and the increasing utilisation of social media influencers to promote and market various products and services to consumers and the provision of different opportunities for companies to grow and expand into various markets in the world, region and UAE.

Sharjah Media City launched the panel discussion series, Shams Talks, as an interactive digital initiative that aims to tackle various relevant issues and topics, in an effort to advance the media sector, educate entrepreneurs and professionals in the industry, and allow them to benefit from international best practices and success stories to grow their ventures.

The initiative allows young talents to bring their ideas to the table and debate media-related topics, among other sectors. It aims to create a constructive and engaging media environment, which, in turn, resonates with Shams’ mission to empower entrepreneurs and strengthen media’s role as part of the economic system in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE. The first session of the series discussed ‘User-Generated Content and its Effect on Brands’ and second session discussed ‘Grow Your Business One TikTok’