The festival aims to celebrate Emirati literary works and showcase the accomplishments of Emirati publishers.

Focusing on supporting and developing the publishing sector in the UAE while strengthening its position as a vibrant literary and cultural hub.

Sharjah: Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the support and guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, the inaugural edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival will take place from 17 to 21 January 2025, organised jointly by the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Book Authority.

This festival represents a remarkable cultural milestone, celebrating the brilliance of literary creativity in the UAE. It brings together authors, publishers, and book enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds to exchange knowledge and unique experiences in an inspiring cultural atmosphere. Featuring a wide array of activities designed to cater to the interests of all visitors, the festival serves as an ideal platform to foster cultural dialogue and showcase the beauty of contemporary Emirati literature.

Nurturing the Emirati Literary Landscape

His Excellency Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, expressed his pride in announcing the organisation of this pioneering cultural event. The festival aims to celebrate Emirati literary works, highlight the achievements of Emirati publishers, and enhance the UAE’s position as a vibrant literary and cultural hub.

He stated: "We are delighted to announce the launch of the first edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival, which marks a significant addition to the cultural and intellectual landscape of Sharjah and the UAE. The festival focuses on supporting and developing the publishing sector in the UAE by providing a platform for Emirati publishers to showcase their works and connect with a wider audience."

He added: "In line with Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to uphold the value of books and reading as essential pillars for intellectual growth and enlightenment, this cultural event serves as a platform to spotlight the latest literary releases in the UAE. It emphasises supporting innovation and creativity in the publishing world while offering a valuable opportunity for exchanging ideas and perspectives among experts in the field. Additionally, it opens fruitful dialogues on the challenges facing the Emirati publishing sector and the opportunities that will shape its future."

Elevation of Emirati Literature

HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said: “The elevation of Emirati literature in the realms of reading, writing, and publishing embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for fostering knowledge and nurturing local creativity. This vision emphasises the pivotal role of authors in shaping their communities’ futures and fulfilling national aspirations. Under the guidance of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, we are dedicated to this mission and actively support every initiative that aligns with our goals.”

Al Ameri added: “The festival will greatly enhance the local and international cultural agenda in Sharjah — a global cultural center. It unites the efforts of various stakeholders focused on writers, readers, and publishers. Additionally, it honors the rich legacy and contemporary achievements of Emirati authors, reinforcing the UAE’s status as a leading hub for creative industries worldwide.”

Spectrum of Activities

The festival’s activities will take place in the open area opposite the University City Hall in Sharjah, welcoming visitors with a rich programme of events. These include a variety of educational workshops on Arabic calligraphy, storytelling, and creative arts, alongside interactive discussion sessions with authors and thought leaders. The schedule also features poetry evenings, musical performances, and cultural shows that will add a unique charm to the festival atmosphere.

Visitors can also enjoy recreational activities and unique culinary experiences, sampling local dishes offered by food trucks. Additionally, a book exhibition will showcase and sell the latest publications by Emirati publishers.