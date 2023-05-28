Sharjah: Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre ‘Tahkeem’ participated in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - ACRES 2023, which concluded its activities yesterday evening at the Expo Centre Sharjah. The prestigious exhibition saw the participation of a wide array of real estate development companies, investors, businessmen, real estate brokers and service providers of all kinds.

Tahkeem participated in the exhibition with the aim of introducing participants to the arbitration centre and its leading role in serving the economic and business sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah, in addition to enhancing communication and dialogue with local specialists, experts and decision-makers working in the real estate sector and discussing ways of joint cooperation.

Mr. Ahmed Al Ajla, Director of Tahkeem, said: "The ACRES exhibition was an excellent opportunity for us to meet with renowned companies and institutions operating within the real estate sector, which is one of the most influential sectors in the local economy. We reviewed the latest real estate developments in Sharjah and demonstrated the leading role played by Tahkeem in supporting the local business sectors.”

“The exhibition was once again an incredible opportunity for the public to benefit from Tahkeem’s advisory and legal expertise in providing all kinds of support and assistance to all parties of a real estate relationship, including owners, tenants, investors and developers." Mr. Ahmed Al Ajla continued.

During the meeting, Tahkeem organised an informative workshop titled ‘Arbitration in Dispute Settlement’, presented by Mr. Ahmed Hussein Al Obeidli, during which he gave a detailed explanation of the importance of arbitration as an alternative means of settling disputes outside of the normal methods of litigation. Cases in which arbitration is resorted to were highlighted during the workshop.

Procedures and protocols followed in the arbitration process were outlined and taught to exhibition attendees, from submission of the application through to payment of lawsuit fees, formation of the arbitral tribunal, appointment of secretary, referral of the file, issue of the arbitration award and notification of parties.