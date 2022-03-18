Sharjah: His Excellency Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days, revealed that 102,000 eager visitors had participated in the events and activities of the first week of this year’s Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) in heart of Sharjah and Central and Eastern Regions.

The event, which takes place in the heart of Sharjah at the Heritage area, received visitors from all corners of the Emirate of Sharjah, the UAE, as well as international visitors from across the globe.

His Excellency Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam expresses his appreciation and recognition of those who made the event possible, and welcomes all guests and visitors, "We are very happy to receive such a large number of visitors to the heritage pavilions, to immerse themselves in Emirati, Arab, and international cultural and popular heritage. We have had tremendous success one week into this year’s edition of the event, and continue to anticipate growing success of this festival.

We have a renewed bouquet of events that provide an opportunity for attendees to enjoy the beautiful and inviting atmosphere of Sharjah at the event sites, and also to open up an intercultural dialogue between different heritages. Visitors of all ages can reflect on their own heritage, and appreciate the culture that was passed down generation to generation to define who they are today. We have created an avenue for all in great admiration and celebration of each country’s distinctive cultural values, and an outlet to honour past traditions of our ancestors. We hope to continue this legacy moving forward, to inspire visitors to look back into their pasts to pave way for a universal brighter future.”

His Excellency Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam notes that Thursday was marked by the presence of large numbers of young visitors to the Heritage Square, who enjoyed the ‘Haq Al Laila’ or ‘Night of the Half of Sha’ban’ event, organised by SHD during the evening hours. The event included distribution of sweets and gifts to children, in order to establish, revive, and draw awareness to this traditional custom.

