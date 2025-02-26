Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi: “We are creating a new reality with an ambitious vision, with humancentred digital creativity at its core.”

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi: “We express our gratitude to our wise leadership for prioritising digital transformation as a core strategy, enabling the UAE to make significant strides and solidify its global position in digital competitiveness.”

Sharjah: In a pioneering initiative to drive integration and accelerate innovation in line with the emirate’s ambitious digital transformation goals, Sharjah Digital Department organised the Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of SDD, and Her Excellency Eng. Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of SDD, alongside director-generals and information-technology department heads from various government entities.

Held under the slogan ‘Shaping Our Digital Future Together,’ this event represents a pivotal milestone in Sharjah’s digital transformation journey, reflecting Sharjah Digital Department’s commitment to fostering communication and integration across all government entities. The forum serves as an inspiring platform to showcase achievements, exchange visions, and cultivate an environment that drives innovation and sustainable development across the emirate.

A New Digital Reality

In his address at the forum, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi emphasised that the event takes place at a defining moment in Sharjah Digital Department’s journey, marked by significant advancements. It is the first forum following the adoption of the new law regulating the department and unveiling its new corporate identity, reinforcing its commitment to driving digital transformation across the emirate.

His Excellency said: “Today, we are shaping a new digital reality driven by an ambitious vision: People-first digital innovation, and a mission to which we are fully committed: ‘Leading digital transformation in Sharjah through proactive solutions that leverage modern technologies and data to enhance life and services.”

He further explained that, under the new law, Sharjah Digital Department is dedicated to reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading smart city by empowering government entities with digital expertise, enhancing operational efficiency, and developing a seamless, integrated digital infrastructure. He also underscored the vital role of cybersecurity as a cornerstone of digital transformation, leading to the establishment of the Sharjah Cyber Security Centre, which seeks to develop a comprehensive security framework, setting robust policies and standards to protect data, raising community awareness of cyber threats, and ensuring a safer digital environment for all.

A Qualitative Leap in Competitiveness

His Excellency the Director-General extended his deepest appreciation and gratitude to the wise leadership for prioritising digital transformation as a core pillar of its strategy. This visionary approach has propelled the UAE’s global presence in digital competitiveness, enabling remarkable progress.

He highlighted that the UAE now ranks 11th globally in the e-Government Development Index and has achieved a perfect score in the Digital Knowledge Index—a testament to the nation’s commitment to technological advancement.

He added: “This is just the beginning. In collaboration with our partners, we will continue to redefine digital services—enhancing the quality of life, fostering happiness, and promoting well-being across our society.”

Strategies, Security and Empowerment

The forum’s agenda featured a series of insightful presentations and discussions aligned with its strategic objectives. These sessions focused on reinforcing trust in the Sharjah Digital Department, positioning it as a leader in digital transformation, fostering government innovation, and introducing government entities to the department’s new responsibilities under the updated law.

The discussions also showcased the department’s digital services and enablers, highlighting their role in accelerating the emirate’s digital transformation while ensuring seamless integration of efforts across government entities. Additionally, the forum underscored the importance of adopting digital enablers to enhance government efficiency and elevate the user experience.

The event commenced with a keynote presentation by Eng. Majid Almadhloum, SDD’s advisor, who outlined the digital transformation strategy, serving as a roadmap to realise Sharjah’s vision for a smarter, more efficient future in government services.

This was followed by dedicated sessions covering critical topics, including:

An introductory overview of the Sharjah Cyber Security Centre, its objectives and vision, and the department’s role in fortifying cybersecurity.

A deep dive into data and artificial intelligence, exploring how AI-powered solutions can enhance service delivery and decision-making.

The importance of digital infrastructure and enablers, ensuring Sharjah’s readiness for future technological advancements.

An overview of digital services and their channels, showcasing how innovation drives accessibility and efficiency.

A spotlight on the department’s innovative services, designed to empower government entities in their digital transformation journey.

The forum also featured a collaborative discussion session between the Sharjah Digital Department and the Human Resources Department, titled ‘Building Digital Capabilities.’ This session focused on equipping young talent with advanced digital skills, ensuring they are prepared for future workforce demands.

Additionally, the event incorporated interactive activities to inspire creativity and foster innovation, encouraging participants to develop sustainable solutions for continuous digital progress.

The forum concluded with a resounding emphasis on cross-government collaboration, reinforcing the need for government entities to integrate digital enablers into their operations. This collective effort is key to advancing Sharjah’s vision as a smart city, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance service efficiency and improve the quality of life for all residents.