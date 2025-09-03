Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) participated in the Japan Jewellery Fair (JJF) 2025, one of Asia’s leading gatherings dedicated to the jewllery industry, during the period from August 26 to September 1.

Represented by its flagship platform "Emirati Goldsmiths", this participation comes as part of the Sharjah Chamber's strategic plan to create new and sustainable opportunities for talented Emirati designers in global markets.

The Chamber’s delegation, led by Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of SCCI’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, included a distinguished group of Emirati designers who showcased their latest innovative collections.

Their designs attracted strong interest from both visitors and international experts, featuring a unique blend of authentic Emirati heritage and modern global design trends. This presence underscored the sophistication of the UAE’s jewllery sector and reaffirmed its competitive positioning in international markets.

The delegation’s agenda comprised an integrated set of interactive activities, such as business-to-business meetings with key buyers and distributors, and exposure to the latest technologies and consumer trends in the Japanese market, recognised globally for its standards of quality and design excellence.

These engagements strengthened opportunities for commercial partnerships, trade exchange, and the advancement of the national industry. The programme also featured a series of artistic workshops held alongside the exhibition, including a specialised session on glass painting.

In his remarks, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, stated that the Sharjah Chamber’s participation in Japan Jewellery Fair constitutes a strategic investment in national creative talent and a new gateway for Emirati designers to one of the world’s most important markets.

He noted that the initiative reflects the Chamber’s commitment to advancing Sharjah’s and the UAE’s economic diversification agenda and reinforcing their position within international trade networks.

For her part, Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi said strategic framework adopted by the Sharjah Chamber for the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform is centered on two pillars: commercial promotion and talent development.

She explained that the platform’s members, leveraging their prior experience in major jewllery exhibitions in Europe and Asia, presented in Japan a collection of innovative creations reflecting the excellence of Emirati design.

“This participation was further enriched by an accompanying programme that included field visits, offering delegates valuable opportunities to closely explore best global practices in jewllery and gold design and craftsmanship, thereby enhancing their professional expertise”, Al Suwaidi added.

The delegation’s agenda incorporated strategic field visits to prominent jewllery institutions. Among them was HIKO MIZUNO College of Jewllery in Tokyo, a globally recognised educational corporation in the field of jewllery, where the focus was on exploring advanced curricula and training methodologies for jewllery designers and artisans.

The programme further included a visit to Mikimoto Pearl Island, operated by the world leader in producing cultured pearls, Mikimoto. The visit provided insights into the industry’s value chain, covering sustainable cultivation practices, innovative design processes, and premium marketing strategies, reinforcing cultural linkages with the UAE’s longstanding pearl-diving heritage.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com