Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has organized a scientific symposium on "Metaverse" to educate the chamber's senior officials and employees on the potential impact of this technology in the Emirates.

Hosted by the SCCI’s Sharjah Training & Development Center, the symposium also aimed to assess the chamber's institutional readiness to adapt to the metaverse and explore its use in enhancing services for the business community to meet future requirements.

The event, which was held today (Tuesday) at the Chamber's headquarters, was attended by H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Chamber, and H.E. Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI, and H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, as well as SCCI board members, senior directors, and employees.

Al Owais emphasized that the symposium was organized to ensure the Chamber stays ahead of the curve and is well-prepared for an economy powered by advanced digital solutions. “We look forward to stimulating innovative ideas for the business community through keeping up with the technological advancements in the world, especially in the field of "metaverse."

By leveraging its benefits, the Chamber aspires to develop innovative future projects and initiatives. The UAE has already taken advanced steps in the digital economy, with a focus on knowledge, innovation, and artificial intelligence. With all the advanced fundamentals, it is poised to become a global center for future technologies,” Al Owais said.

The event was organized in cooperation with IT Corner and presented by Taymour Shawky, General Manager of the company, Walaa El Din Muhammad, Business Development Manager, and Dr. Wael Al Hamarna, Projects Manager.

During the gathering, they shed light on the "Metaverse" technology, elaborated on the distinctions between XR, MR, AR, and VR technologies, and explored the "Metaverse" applications in the UAE. Moreover, the discussion included the leading strategies and initiatives launched by the country to cultivate opportunities and investments in this promising sector.

