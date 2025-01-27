Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) concluded yesterday, Sunday, the debut edition of the “Pearl of the East Coast” festival in Kalba, achieving remarkable success with three days of heritage and entertainment activities and festivities that illuminated the city’s cultural landscape.

Held at Kalba Hanging Gardens from 24th to 26th January, the festival featured wide participation from government entities and institutions and attracted more than 20,000 visitors, shining a spotlight on the city's evolving economic and tourism growth.

The closing ceremony of the festival was attended by H.E Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Kalba City Council; H.E Ali Obaid Ali Al Zaabi, SCCI Board Member, and H.E Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Kalba Municipality.

Also present were Jamal Bouzanjal, Director of the Corporate Communication Department at SCCI and General Coordination of the “Pearl of the East Coast” festival, and Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Government Relations at SCCI, along with several members of the festival’s Organising Committee. The ceremony featured the honoring of the participating government entities, as well as some members of the Entrepreneurs Committee, the Organising Committee and the volunteer team.

The “Pearl of the East Coast” festival served as a multifaceted cultural platform, offering visitors an in-depth eco-cultural experience of Kalba's rich heritage, including its maritime and agricultural ecosystems and key tourist and ecological landmarks.

It allowed visitors to explore the city’s illustrious past and vibrant present through six themed tracks that focus on different aspects of Kalba's historical and cultural development, including equestrian sports, traditional artisanal crafts, handicrafts, and marine environment, complemented by a diverse lineup of economic and agricultural activities.

The festival highlighted key agricultural initiatives contributing to the development of this critical sector. The Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock demonstrated cutting-edge technologies employed to optimise agricultural production and monitor stages of wheat farming. Visitors were also introduced to advanced innovations in dairy farms as part of the festival’s agenda.

Furthermore, the festival provided local farmers with an opportunity to showcase the region's diverse crops, such as lemons, nabags, olives, and pomegranates.

It also offered a series of educational lectures and workshops on the significance of mangrove trees with activities designed to educate visitors on how to protect and nurture these trees, highlighting their key role in maintaining biodiversity and sustainable marine ecosystems.

In collaboration with the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, the festival offered a range of activities that took visitors on an exciting journey to explore Kalba's marine world, featuring skilled artisans who shared in-depth insights into the traditional crafts tied to the region’s maritime culture.

The festival's competitions saw wide participation from the public, who had the chance to win numerous valuable prizes totaling around AED 100,000.

Among the highlights was the “Pearl of the East Coast for Creativity” contest which received strong engagement from many photography and creativity enthusiasts. The competition recognized 15 winners who submitted a selection of captivating visual films highlighting the cultural, artistic, and entertainment activities and events featured during the festival.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, expressed satisfaction with the significant success of the first edition of the Pearl of the East Coast festival. He noted that the festival not only celebrated Kalba’s cultural heritage and tourist attractions but also it provided an important opportunity to showcase innovative projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing sustainable development.

Al Owais underlined the crucial role of this festival in driving Kalba’s economic growth and promoting environmental awareness. He confirmed that the festival will continue to be a key annual event showcasing the city’s growth and cultural diversity.

For his part, H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said that the inaugural edition of the Pearl of the East Coast festival marked a significant milestone in highlighting Kalba’s cultural, heritage, and economic growth, as well as its notable progress in tourism, economy, and agriculture.

He added that the festival reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s vision of driving development in the Eastern Region of the emirate. It provides a unique platform for showcasing Kalba’s environmental and economic diversity, while exemplifying the Chamber’s commitment to preserving the city’s rich heritage, leveraging it to boost sustainable tourism and foster growth in key economic sectors.

Meanwhile, Aisha Saleh, Director of the SCCI's Festivals and Shows Department, said that the first edition of the Pearl of the East Coast festival was a success on all fronts.

She elucidated that the three-day festival offered a distinctive experience that blended the celebration of heritage with innovation across various economic, agricultural, and tourism sectors. It proved to be an ideal platform for showcasing Kalba’s rich historical heritage while highlighting the city's environmental and economic diversity.

In her remarks, Amal Al Hosani, head of the Media and Marketing Department at SCCI and Chairperson of the Media Committee of the Pearl of the East Coast Festival, stated that the festival is a significant platform for spotlighting Kalba's economic and tourism growth and its rich cultural heritage.

It featured a wide range of activities covering economic, cultural, and entertainment sectors. A key feature of the festival was the “Pearl of the East Coast for Creativity” contest, which attracted over 60 participants from various creative fields.

The competition not only played a key role in highlighting Kalba’s stunning natural scenery and popular landmarks but also provided an ideal opportunity for participants to showcase their talents by capturing the memorable moments of the festival, significantly enhancing visitors’ engagement.

The “Pearl of the East Coast” festival celebrated Kalba’s environmental diversity with a particular focus on an important aspect of its local wildlife, which is the birds of prey.

During the festival, the Kalba Birds of Prey Centre showcased a collection of rare taxidermied birds along with specialised tools used by falconers, such as the falcon perch, hood, leash, and tracking devices. The Centre also hosted a series of interactive workshops targeting various age demographics, with the objective of promoting environmental and cultural awareness about the importance of protecting these birds from extinction.

The festival also featured specialised equestrian equipment platforms, presenting a range of tools and gear that reflect the evolution of this ancient sport, including saddles, bridles, and horse care accessories.

