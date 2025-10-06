Hind Al Qasimi: The trade mission is an investment in the future and in Emirati women’s role in global entrepreneurship

Sara AlNuaimi: The mission reflects our belief that supporting entrepreneurs is a path to a stronger and more diversified economy.

Amina Abdulrahim: The workshop reflects the spirit of collaboration and integration across the entrepreneurship ecosystem, opening new opportunities for national projects to grow and benefit from international expertise.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), in collaboration with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) and the Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurial Projects (Ruwad), held a preparatory workshop on Sunday for entrepreneurs taking part in the upcoming Sharjah Trade Mission to China, set to take place in Guangzhou from November 10 to 15.

Titled “Sourcing with Purpose: Know What You Need and Why,” the workshop was held at Sheraa’s headquarters and brought together 16 female entrepreneurs selected from over 300 applicants across SBWC, Sheraa, and Ruwad. Focused on the fashion, beauty, retail, and packaging sectors, the session provided a practical framework for identifying sourcing needs and applying tools and strategies to strengthen procurement processes ahead of the mission.

The session was attended by H.E. Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBWC; H.E. Sara Abdelaziz AlNuaimi, CEO of Sheraa; and Amina Mohammed Abdulrahim, Director of Training, Research, and Events at Ruwad, underscoring the mission’s strategic importance. The training was led by Aroob Al-Husainan, a founder, entrepreneur, and supply chain and project development advisor with extensive experience in business consultancy and trade between China and the Middle East.

The trade mission aligns with the UAE’s national campaign, “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World,” which aims to establish the country as a leading global centre for entrepreneurship. The campaign is overseen by the Ministry of Economy and the UAE Government Media Office, in partnership with the UAE Entrepreneurship Council and more than 50 government bodies, private sector organisations, business incubators, accelerators, and academic institutions.

In her address, H.E. Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi described the mission as an investment in Emirati women and the global future of UAE business. She highlighted the scale of the Chinese market and emphasised the importance of each business defining clear objectives, whether to reduce costs, develop new products, or enhance quality.

She said: “We are not simply looking for suppliers; we are seeking long-term partners who bring lasting value to our businesses. Each participant represents Sharjah and the UAE, carrying the message of Emirati entrepreneurship that we all take pride in. Success starts with clear planning, accurate sourcing lists, and shared insight. This visit will lead to new ideas, strong partnerships, and business deals that open the door to future growth.”

For her part, H.E. Sara Abdelaziz AlNuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said, “The Sharjah Trade Mission to China reinforces our shared commitment in the emirate and across the UAE to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem that competes globally through collaboration, knowledge exchange, and access to new markets. At Sheraa, we view this mission as a platform to empower founders by providing real-world exposure to international manufacturing and trade, enhancing their ability to scale and innovate.”

She added, “By connecting our entrepreneurs to one of the world’s most dynamic economic centres, this mission opens doors for strategic partnerships that can drive long-term growth. It also solidifies Sharjah’s role as a catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as the UAE’s position as a global hub where ideas, industries, and opportunities converge.”

Amina Mohammed Abdulrahim said: “We are proud to play a central role in the Sharjah trade delegation’s visit to Guangzhou. This initiative reflects the emirate’s commitment to supporting Emirati entrepreneurs by providing them with practical assistance to enter and compete in global markets. It also highlights the importance of collaboration across the entrepreneurship ecosystem, opening new paths for national businesses to grow, scale and benefit from international expertise.”

She added: “Bringing entrepreneurs into this delegation continues our efforts to connect national projects with global partners and suppliers, supporting Sharjah’s broader goals for sustainable development. We recognise SBWC and Sheraa in building a generation of entrepreneurs ready to navigate economic change. We also welcome the initiative’s focus on skills and knowledge through workshops and preparatory sessions that strengthen participants’ capabilities and improve their chances of achieving tangible outcomes from the visit.”

During the workshop, participants received a detailed overview of the trade mission schedule, including planned meetings, visits, and locations. Aroob Al-Husainan emphasised that knowledge is crucial for informed decision-making and that clear strategies and sound business principles are essential to success. She outlined several critical practices: consistency, discipline, perseverance, constructive self-criticism, acknowledging and learning from mistakes, readiness to take risks, and the ability to adapt. She concluded that sustained success relies on innovation, commitment, and integrity.

Participants gained the skills to define clear commercial goals, including reducing costs, developing new products, and testing minimum order quantities. They learned to systematically assess their sourcing needs by category, quantity, and quality. They were guided by Aroob Al Hussainanc's deep expertise in the Chinese market to compile targeted procurement lists.

The workshop covered the key stages of product development, beginning with ideation, research, prototyping, testing, and analysis. It also addressed the supply chain relationship between manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as the fundamentals of shipping, transport, and logistics.

It also outlined the sourcing process, which begins with thorough research on products or services, narrows down options, verifies suppliers, requests samples, and completes orders professionally.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of conducting detailed research and obtaining accurate information before making a purchase. This included using verified video reports on sourcing platforms, reviewing offline inspection footage of suppliers, and understanding every step of the product journey from supplier to importer. The session also covered basics of sea and air freight, cargo dimensions and weight, customs clearance, insurance policies, certificates of origin, commercial invoices, and packing lists.

The workshop forms a key part of the comprehensive support program surrounding the trade mission, which is designed to provide delegates with the insights and tools needed to explore new opportunities, enhance their offerings, identify emerging trends, and connect with reliable suppliers and manufacturers.