Sharjah: In line with its commitment to social responsibility and the well-being of its employees, Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Sharjah Government, has organised a comprehensive awareness campaign about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. This initiative has been conducted in collaboration with the Pink Caravan and coincides with ‘Pink October’.

The annual campaign aims to enhance awareness among employees about the significance of early detection and prevention of breast cancer. It includes free screenings provided by the mobile medical clinic from the Pink Caravan, alongside a session delivered by the medical team, focusing on methods for diagnosing breast cancer. The objective is to raise awareness and offer practical advice on self-examinations and regular screenings.

Salim Al Midfa, CEO of the Corporate Communications department and Customer Service sector at Sharjah Asset Management, remarked: ‘Hosting this campaign as part of our social responsibility represents a valuable opportunity to support awareness and educational efforts in the fight against breast cancer. Promoting the importance of early detection is crucial, as is encouraging everyone to take proactive steps towards better health and fostering a healthy, sustainable work environment.’