Duqm: The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) will host its second Duqm Now session on Wednesday, 16 April at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Duqm. “Classroom to Factory Floor: Education-Industry Collaboration” will look at how partnerships between Omani schools, colleges, universities and businesses can support Oman’s economic ambitions.

As global industries rapidly transform, strong education-industry partnerships have become essential, not optional, for preparing young Omanis to excel in today’s competitive business world. These strategic collaborations inject real-world expertise into educational environments, effectively closing the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. Through targeted internships and apprenticeships, students develop not just basic skills but the specific technical capabilities and professional competencies Omani employers need to drive economic growth and innovation.

Building on this approach, SEZAD recognizes the important role these connections play in supporting Duqm’s development as a hub for forward-looking industries. With projects spanning renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, logistics and sustainable fisheries, the zone aims to create meaningful opportunities for Omani students to gain experience in these emerging fields. The potential for work placements and industry projects in green hydrogen, next-generation manufacturing and modern fisheries offers a clear pathway to develop the skilled workforce needed to advance Duqm’s economic ambitions while creating quality career paths for Omani graduates.

“Today’s fast-changing business world needs a fresh approach to developing talent,” said Eng. Ahmed Akaak, CEO, SEZAD. “When education and industry work together, we not only meet current workforce needs but also build for future growth. Matching what students learn with what businesses need creates a talent pipeline that supports Oman’s vision for sustainable economic development while driving innovation.”

The 16 April session will showcase successful models from around the world, including the University of Cambridge’s industry partnerships and Germany’s dual education system, while focusing on practical strategies for Oman's unique economy.

Dr. Mohamed Al Mughairi, Petroleum Engineering Commercialization Manager, PDO will moderate the discussions of Duqm Now panelists: His Highness Sayyid Dr. Adham Al Said, Managing Partner, The Firm; Professor Salim Al Harthi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs & Community Services, Sultan Qaboos University; and Essam Al Sheibany, Vice President, Sustainability, ASYAD Group. Duqm Now is sponsored by Duqm Quarries and Development Bank with support from Oman Economic Review, Oman FM, Arabian Stories, Salam Air, Crowne Plaza Hotel Duqm and the Made in Oman Campaign.

About SEZAD - Leading Change

The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) is a major industrial hub aligned with Oman Vision 2040, leading change across renewables, logistics, manufacturing, petrochemicals, fisheries and tourism. Spanning 2,000 km² SEZAD is the largest special economic zone in the MENA region. It currently hosts over 13,000 employees and investors from 34 countries engaged in more than 260 business activities.

About Duqm Now

Organized by the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) Duqm Now is more than just a quarterly event – it is a unique platform for knowledge exchange, partnership building and sustainable business development. The four 2025 sessions will address key opportunities within the renewable energy sector, the evolving relationship between education and industry, adoption of circular economy practices and the transition to sustainable petrochemical production.

