Dammam: The Saudi Real Estate Development and Ownership Exhibition SEREDO 2026 opened on Monday 4 May, 2026 at Al-Darah Hall in Dammam under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing.

The event features broad participation from public and private sector entities, developers, financing institutions, and real estate experts.

The Ministry's Assistant Deputy Minister of Residential Supply Stimulus & Real Estate Develop, Eng. Abdulmohsin Al-Jammaz, inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Eng. Faris Al-Areej, the Secretariat's Undersecretary for Housing and Development, several representatives of relevant government agencies, a select group of real estate developers, financing entities, and experts and specialists in the real estate and investment fields.

In its fourth edition, SEREDO serves as a specialized platform showcasing the latest trends in the Kingdom’s real estate market. It highlights investment opportunities and flagship projects while supporting direct engagement between developers and beneficiaries, contributing to sector dynamism and efficiency.

In his speech during the official ceremony, Bandar Al-Ghamdi, the exhibition’s general manager, affirmed that the real estate sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued to achieve positive growth indicators during 2026, expanding the investor base and diversifying projects, supported by a flexible legislative system, clear regulatory procedures, and advanced digital services that contributed to raising market efficiency and enhancing transparency.

The exhibition will run for three days. It offers an integrated experience that includes showcasing real estate opportunities, building partnerships, and exploring best practices in development and financing, supporting market growth and sustainability in the Kingdom.

The exhibition will also host distinguished awareness and educational events over the next two days, including panel discussions and workshops featuring experts and specialists.

These sessions will cover all aspects of the real estate sector, from market transformations and supply and demand trends to the future of artificial intelligence in real estate, women and real estate brokerage, real estate development opportunities in the endowments sector, the impact of real estate technologies on the market, and the characteristics of a successful real estate broker.