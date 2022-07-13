The conference facilitated discussions on several scientific studies and highlighted Abu Dhabi’s initiatives to fuel the growth of medical research

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Tawam Hospital, part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has successfully concluded the 6th Annual Al Ain Medical Conference for Scientific Research. The one-day conference saw the attendance of 100 medical experts and support staff from Tawam Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), and the University of the United Arab Emirates.

The conference, representative of Abu Dhabi’s continued efforts to further nurture its medical research community, was attended by the Acting Medical Director of Tawam Hospital and the heads of the Research and Development Department of the Department of Health (DOH, Abu Dhabi) and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA)

A total of 70 medical research papers were discussed, sparking several pertinent conversations, including a thorough review by Dr. Rasheed Al Hammadi, a Divison manager of medical Research and development in the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, who presented views of the regulatory body’s to organize, develop, and support medical research and its initiatives to upskill Abu Dhabi’s research community. Additionally, Dr. Juan Acuna, Director of Research and development at SEHA and Associate Professor & Chair of Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at Khalifa University, elaborated on initiatives currently underway to increase the quality of medical research in various hospitals. While Professor Fikri Abu Zidan, head of the Trauma Group at United Arab Emirates University, presented a valuable lecture on the importance of clearly defining the objective of each study and how to properly select research question to truly benefit the community and the medical field.

Speaking about the success of the conference, Dr. Dalal Al Mansoori, Acting chief medical officer of Tawam hospital said: “As healthcare leaders of Abu Dhabi, it is our duty to propel the development of scientific research and ensure that our budding Emirati researchers receive the right platform to support their growth and through them, to positively shape the quality of healthcare across the emirate.

Dr. Khaled Al Dahmani, Acting Chair of Internal Medicine Department at Tawam hospital and the chairman of the Al Ain Research Day said ‘’The abundance of research opportunities available to thriving doctors under the guidance of our expert physicians showcase the commitment of SEHA employees and leaders to cultivate medical research. ‘’The conference was a tremendous success, and one that we hope excites the research community and paves the way for path breaking discoveries in healthcare.”

Key research topics highlighted at the conference included Elucidation of the Cellular and Molecular Basis of Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the UAE; Clinical Characteristics and Outcomes of Young Female Patients with Suspected Acute Coronary Syndrome; Pediatric End Stage Renal Disease at Tawam hospital and Neonatal Outcomes in Babies Born to Women with Diabetes Mellitus in Pregnancy.

