Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026) marks its ninth edition on January 31 and February 1, 2026, at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), introducing the Business Kickstarter Package a business trade license starting from AED 1,000 available exclusively during the Festival to eligible early-stage startups.

In addition to enabling on-site business setup, SEF26 will bring together 35 internationally acclaimed brands and local vendors, alongside a vibrant live performance lineup featuring leading creative voices, including Bin Swelah, one of the UAE’s most recognizable comedians, and DJ Michelle, the UAE’s first DMC Middle East Scratch Champion.

Business launch at SEF 2026

The Business Kickstarter Package – Business Trade License starting from AED 1,000 along with special connectivity and banking offers will be available exclusively during the two days of SEF 2026 to the first 100 eligible startups. The initiative is designed for early-stage founders who are ready to move from idea to formal business setup within the Festival itself.

To qualify, applicants must be tech startups operating within one of six sectors: Sustainability, Creative Industries, EdTech, Advanced Manufacturing, HealthTech, or Mobility.

The Business Kickstarter Package is a collaboration between Sheraa, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), Emirates NBD and du Business, and will be delivered through Startup Town where founders can take practical steps toward launching their companies while engaging with investors and ecosystem partners. Alongside the licensing pathway, founders visiting the Investor Lounge will have the opportunity to meet with Carta, a global equity management and ownership platform, through pre-booked one-on-one sessions. These brief Founder Equity Health Checks will help startups review early equity considerations, including cap table structure and readiness for future growth.

Founder-led F&B entrepreneurship

Alongside its business formation focus, SEF 2026 will continue to highlight entrepreneurship beyond conventional startup models through a curated F&B program that showcases founder-led food concepts.

The program will feature Festival-exclusive menu items, product launches, and founder-led collaborations, alongside workshops led by chefs and entrepreneurs. Participating vendors will include Cocolily × Frio, launching two new flavors at the Festival. Along with a diverse mix of restaurants, cafés, and dessert concepts, restaurant offerings will include Salt, Mr. Brisket, The Cut, Caml, and Flat Burger, alongside other popular names. Café concepts such as Hoof, Benchmark, Honoré, Break by Mara, Fynd, and Innerchild will bring together specialty coffee, casual dining, and contemporary café culture.

Dessert-led ventures will add another layer to the experience, with Amoodi’s Creamery and House of Pops offering ice cream concepts, while Omar Odali will present Palestinian kunafa rooted in regional culinary heritage.

Live cultural programming

Complementing the Festival’s business and entrepreneurship content, SEF 2026 will feature a live performance program running across both days. The lineup will include comedy, music, and creative performances, contributing to shared cultural moments within the Festival environment.

Featured performers will include Bin Swelah, one of the UAE’s most recognizable comedy voices; 13-year-old DJ Michelle, the UAE’s first DMC Middle East Scratch Champion; live bands from the American University of Sharjah (AUS) Music Club; and Talal Mahmoud, a Sharjah-based filmmaker, actor, playwright, and stand-up comedian, alongside other performers.

Held under the theme “Where We Belong,” the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival will take place on January 31 and February 1, 2026, at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK).