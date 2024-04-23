The summit reviewed 75 academic papers on sustainability from 35 global universities

Dubai, UAE: SEE Institute, the leading hub for sustainability education, research, and incubation located in The Sustainable City in Dubai, is hosting a Global Sustainability Summit on Net Zero Solutions and Circular Economy. The two-day Summit will be held from April 25th to April 26th at SEE Institute’s pioneering net zero building.

In its inaugural year, the SEE Global Sustainability Summit will address the urgent need for global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to reach net zero. The summit will provide a platform for policy makers, industry experts, researchers, and academics from around the world to engage in discussions aimed at driving actionable solutions.

"Achieving net zero is no longer a distant aspiration; it is an attainable target, and we have managed to achieve it at SEE Institute, even amidst some of the harshest weather conditions," said Engineer Faris Saeed, Founder & Chairman of SEE Institute. "By hosting the SEE Global Sustainability Summit, in alignment with the UAE's 2050 net zero targets, we are dedicated to fostering an environment where academic research meets practical application. This offers actionable insights for policymakers, industry leaders, and budding entrepreneurs. The summit reaffirms SEE Institute's commitment to educating, inspiring, and incubating the next generation of sustainability champions."

Distinguished keynote speakers at the summit include Maha Al Qattan, DP World's Group Chief Sustainability Officer; Gary King, President of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi; Jack Mathews, President of Mathews Southwest; and Ghanim Al Falasi, Senior Vice President of Technology and Entrepreneurship at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

This solution-oriented summit will feature international scholars from more than 30 prestigious universities and 12 corporates, presenting over 75 research papers covering a wide array of topics such as sustainability, net zero initiatives, circular economy solutions, climate action and strategies for building resilient cities and communities.

In addition to scholarly discussions, the summit also hosted a five-day boot camp focused on nurturing high-potential startups in the sustainability sector. Successful businesses emerging from the boot camp will have the opportunity to join Bedayat’s incubator program, where their initiatives will be piloted within The Sustainable City’s living lab. Furthermore, they will gain access to investors and early-stage grants to catalyze their growth and impact.

The summit comes in collaboration with SEE Holding, the industry leader in spearheading a net-zero emissions future and the mastermind behind The Sustainable City brand. SEE Holding works closely with SEE Institute’s academic team to advance net zero targets and empower industry players with the knowledge and necessary tools to achieve their net-zero goals.