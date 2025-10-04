The Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) Annual Meeting 2025 brought global stakeholders to Riyadh to accelerate international collaboration under the theme ‘Scaling Cohesive Advancement in Cyberspace’

Leaders from across sectors – from energy and healthcare to diplomacy, defense, and cybersecurity – advanced action in key areas and called for international collaboration on shared priorities at a time of increased global complexity

Riyadh: Global leaders and decision-makers convened at the GCF Annual Meeting 2025 in Riyadh, 1-2 October, calling for greater international collaboration on shared challenges and priorities in Cyberspace, in a time of increasingly complex socioeconomic and geopolitical dynamics.

“We must act together to ensure Cyberspace serves the common good – by investing in people, building skills and fostering inclusion,” said H.E. Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, addressing participants.

H.E. José Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission (2004–2014) echoed this, underscoring the importance of stronger international collaboration in cybersecurity: “It would be nice to have, in cybersecurity, as in other matters, more cooperation.”

The fifth edition of the Annual Meeting marked a new phase of deepened collaboration amongst GCF’s global community, in its mission to strengthen the safety and resilience of Cyberspace for all. While consensus on key issues remains a challenge at the international level, speakers were optimistic about the potential for concrete progress around common goals and challenges.

“If we focus on those aspirations, we’re more likely to find common ground… And by focusing on that we are therefore more likely to have the mobilization of the collaboration that's required,” said Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director, United States (2021 – 2023).

GCF advances dialogue and action across geopolitical, socioeconomic, technical, and human dimensions of cybersecurity – from increasing understanding of cyber economics and human behavior in Cyberspace to the protection of critical infrastructure and the wellbeing of children online.

“In Cyberspace I believe all agree on the protection of children against sexual abuse, on the protections of schools and hospitals,” said H.E. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, President of Croatia (2015 – 2020), suggesting that “coalitions of the willing” can spearhead progress around these and other shared issues.

High-profile speakers and delegates, including leaders from government, the private sector, and academia, gathered for two days of action-oriented dialogue under the theme “Scaling Cohesive Advancement in Cyberspace.” As well as calling for a fresh approach to multilateralism, speakers highlighted the importance of keeping pace with a rapidly evolving cyber landscape – including challenges and opportunities in a new era of AI, automation, and quantum computing.

“If your infrastructure is being increasingly dominated by interconnectivity, use of AI, software, all of that building in for efficiency is also building in for vulnerabilities,” said Heidi Crebo-Rediker, Senior Fellow for Geoeconomics, Council on Foreign Relations, proposing that the public and private sectors work “very, very closely together” to ensure resilience.

Attention also turned to the economic dimension of Cyberspace. Members of the Executive Committee of the Centre for Cyber Economics (CCE) – a collaboration between the World Economic Forum and GCF aimed at equipping decision-makers to unlock the full value of cybersecurity – emphasized that cybersecurity must be viewed as an economic imperative. Dr. Stéphane Straub, Chief Economist for Infrastructure at the World Bank noted that by “moving from the bottom 25% to the top 25%” in terms of cybersecurity preparedness, a country could increase its GDP per capita by 1.5%.

As a permanent platform, GCF is facilitating multistakeholder, global partnerships aimed at strengthening cybersecurity worldwide. This year’s event saw the announcement of new projects and programs building on earlier efforts to address critical challenges and opportunities in Cyberspace – including the two global initiatives instated by H.R.H. Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Child Protection in Cyberspace (CPC) and Women Empowerment in Cybersecurity (WEC).

“[This year’s] theme underscores a new phase of deepened collaboration, and our intent to exponentially expand the transformative impact that the GCF has already achieved across its growing range of activities,” said H.E. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Mazyed, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority, speaking on behalf of the GCF Board of Trustees.

At the Annual Meeting 2025, advancements in key areas included: