Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As the kingdom races toward becoming a regional entertainment powerhouse, the Saudi Entertainment & Amusement (SEA) Expo opened its doors yesterday showcasing the growth of the sector and revealing how the industry is on the cusp of a vibrant and culturally rich entertainment ecosystem.

Inaugurated by Mr. Majed AL Hukair, CEO – Al Hokair Group, the SEA Expo opened its doors to local and global industry experts, investors and the kingdom’s foremost entertainment professionals at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. Co-located with Saudi Light and Sound Expo, SEA Expo – which runs until the 30th – covers the spectrum of the country’s entertainment industry, putting the focus firmly on the future.

Mr. Al Hukair also delivered the SEA Summit’s keynote address yesterday discussing how Saudi Arabia is poised to become the next Middle Eastern entertainment hub.

“I am delighted to participate in the opening of the fifth Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Exhibition, which has reached an advanced stage and has become competitive with exhibitions both in the region and globally through the multiplicity and diversity of participants and the involvement of digital technology in entertainment with a large attendance of visitors. We expect a great number of specialists and others to be among the visitors, with rich sessions in all disciplines, and we hope that the exhibition will contribute to creating a shift in the entertainment industry in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said following the inauguration.

Speaking on the sidelines of the expo, Sarkis Kahwajian, Event Director of SEA Expo, part of DMG events said: “SEA Expo is one of the largest gatherings in the entertainment industry and so far we have welcomed hundreds of local and international brands from over 40 countries who discussed their latest innovative products and services and tackled some of the industry’s most pressing challenges and questions at our summit; from how to shape the future of a vibrant society through entertainment, knowing the value of investing in human capital, to understanding how sports, heritage and culture can really magnify the entertainment and leisure sector on a global scale.”

Also on yesterday’s agenda was the popular panel discussion with Andy Such, Executive Director, Operations Saudi Entertainment Ventures (Seven), and Mawlid Benmansour, VP MENA – Wibit Sports who discussed how to expand entertainment, sports, heritage and culture tourism for Saudi nationals and foreign visitors.

Experts at the summit also revealed that the entertainment industry will play a vital role in growing the economy of Saudi Arabia. Over the last several years, Saudi Arabia’s public sectors underwent major transformations; building brand new sustainable cities along its coasts and deserts and attracting a swathe of foreign investment, yet no change has been more impactful than its complete overhaul of the entertainment and leisure industry. Today, the country has said it will invest USD 64 billion into the market from 2020-2030, with experts projecting that the industry will grow at an annual rate of 47.65% and estimating that the industry as a whole will sit at around USD 1.17 billion at the end of the decade.

With two more days left of the summit, experts will look to tackle: the hospitality sector, how to captivate audiences and drive tourism, empowering women in the entertainment and amusement industry, the e-sports industry, and looking at exploring corporate investments and strategic partnerships in the global tourism sector, which will be presented by Bahaa Abdulmajeed, Director Entertainment Sector – Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia on the 30th.

SEA aims to highlight Saudi Arabia’s entertainment and leisure plans and create opportunities in the industry to drive the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions. With hundreds of international and local brands from 40+ countries, SEA Expo will act as a platform over the next three days, showcasing new and innovative products from its 350 exhibitors.

Among the list of sponsors for the SEA Expo are Saudi Entertainment Ventures (Platinum Sponsor); Al Hokair Group (Platinum Sponsor); Embed (Lanyard & Registration Sponsor); Semnox (Badge Sponsor); The Shipping Monster (SEA Summit Sponsor); TEA (Themed Entertainment Association) (Association Partners); MENALAC (Knowledge Partner) and GRS Research & Strategy (Official Research Partner).

Saudi Arabia has transformed its entertainment and leisure industry in the last few years and today has earned the title of one of the fastest growing entertainment and leisure destinations in the world. With the Kingdom growing its international footprint and expanding its entertainment and leisure offerings through new cities, entertainment destinations and a swathe of new cultural projects, the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo aims to shine a light on these plans and create opportunities to drive the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions.

Launched in 2019, SEA Expo today is the largest gathering of the entertainment and leisure industry in the Kingdom and connects contractors with international suppliers, offers a platform for exhibitors to showcase their services and technology to buyers, creates networking opportunities, and builds platforms for thought-leadership, knowledge exchange and discourse from Saudi Arabia’s foremost experts.

SEA Expo 2023 takes place from the 28th – 30th May at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre and is co-located with Saudi Light and Sound Expo.

