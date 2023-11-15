Sharjah: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has announced the 10th edition of the Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum (SITTF) scheduled to take place on November 22nd at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

Held under the theme “Sustainable Tourism: The Way to Improvement”, the forum will gather experts from the travel and tourism industry, emphasising environmentally and socially responsible travel practices through a series of panel discussions and engaging workshops to further delve into the challenges and opportunities within the travel and tourism sector.

The anticipated forum is set to feature notable keynote speakers, welcoming the likes of HE Abdalla bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE's Minister of Economy, HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, SCTDA Chairman, HE Dr. Nawal Al Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and representatives from the “Global Sustainable Tourism Council” (GSTC).

A commitment to environmental conservation

Aligned with the UAE's commitment to environmental conservation in the “Year of Sustainability,” SITTF aims to play a key role in implementing this vision, which is underscored by the nation's hosting “COP28” event later in the year.

The forum will delve into the essence of sustainable tourism, through creating a platform for experts to explore key topics, including sustainable and eco-tourism practices, strategies to mitigate and minimise negative impacts on the ecosystem, and the exploration of benefits for local communities both economically and socially.

Additionally, the event will cover trends and innovations in sustainable tourism, economic benefits, and technology's role. It will emphasise collaboration among various stakeholders to achieve sustainability goals and share success stories from the sector, including how Travel & Tourism entities can play a role in reducing waste, water, and energy consumption in tourism-related activities.

Ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future in tourism

Reflecting on the evolution of the event over the years, HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, underscored the forum's significance in addressing the dynamic challenges that have arisen within the travel and tourism industry as well as positioning itself at the forefront of discussions that influence and mould the future of the industry.

“The Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum has a clear mission to be at the forefront of conversations that shape the travel and tourism industry. As we prepare to gather for our 10th edition, we lead the discourse on sustainable tourism. In recent years, under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah has invested a great deal into eco-tourism, sustainable practices and development, and is proud to be a leading example for the region and the world. This year's event will draw from these experiences, revealing the challenges and identifying the opportunities in this evolving sector, formulating actionable solutions to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future, and we are excited to welcome both local and global stakeholders to Sharjah,” Al Midfa stated.

All stakeholders and industry professionals are urged to mark their calendars for November 22, 2023, and join the Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum at the Expo Centre Sharjah. Through unity and commitment to sustainable tourism, SITTF aims to shape a brighter and more responsible future for the travel and tourism sector, both in Sharjah and on a global scale. For more information and to register, visit: https://shf.sharjahtourism.ae/SITTF2023/

