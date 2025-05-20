As the Kingdom Prepares for Hajj Season 1446 AH

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has convened “Innovation Talks” in Madinah, specifically targeting the hospitality and hotel sector. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to supporting high-growth-potential segments within the Kingdom, presenting Schneider Electric’s latest solutions and innovations tailored to this vital industry. Madinah, a city of profound religious and historical significance and cultural value, has experienced remarkable growth in visitor numbers, with reports indicating approximately 18 million visitors in 2024, marking a record 140% increase over the past decade.

The "Innovation Talks" in Madinah welcomed high-level attendees, including Schneider Electric's local leadership team, and drew a diverse audience of the company's customers and strategic partners within the hotel management sector. During the event, Schneider Electric showcased a range of advanced solutions for the hospitality and hotel sector, including final distribution boards, wiring devices, advanced lighting and room control solutions, emergency lighting systems, comprehensive building management systems, highly efficient low-voltage switchgears, and EV chargers. These technologies are designed to enable optimal operational management and exceptional energy efficiency in hotels, while enhancing guest safety and security for during their stay in Madinah. By integrating these smart solutions, hotels can significantly reduce energy costs and minimize their environmental footprint, a crucial objective amidst the rapid expansion of Madinah’s hospitality segment. The number of licensed hotel rooms has increased by 62%, reaching 62,000, while the average length of stay has prolonged from two days in 2019 to over ten days currently, positioning Madinah the second most visited city in the Kingdom after Makkah. These innovative solutions are fully aligned with the Kingdom's vision to ensure the quality of services provided to visitors by operators of tourist facilities and activities, and they also resonate with Schneider Electric's strategy to promote sustainable development and elevate the visitor experience in the Kingdom's hospitality sector.

Commenting on the event, Mohamed Nagy – Vice President of Distribution for KSA, Pakistan, Yemen & Bahrain at Schneider Electric, said: "Madinah holds a strategic importance as one of the world's top 100 tourist destinations, attracting significant investment in the hospitality and tourism segment, consequently, supporting local economic growth. As a committed strategic partner in the realization of Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 objectives, Schneider Electric is committed to enhancing and developing its advanced solutions and technologies to empower the hospitality and hotel sector in Madinah, enabling it to prepare effectively for this anticipated growth and to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and sustainability." He added: "Schneider Electric is dedicated to driving digital transformation and promoting sustainable practices across key sectors. This commitment is evident in the 'Innovation Talks' series held in various cities and targeting diverse industries to showcase the latest solutions and technologies that contribute to achieving our company's goals and advancing sustainable development throughout the Kingdom."

The "Innovation Talks" initiative emphasizes Schneider Electric's steadfast commitment to developing and fortifying its partner network, a cornerstone of its deeply rooted strategy to effectively penetrate all markets and address customer requirements. Through these engagements, the company seeks to enhance direct communication channels and cultivate stronger relationships with its partners, thereby facilitating wider access to its advanced products and solutions for an expanded base of consumers and clients. This objective is realized through a growing network of distributors and retailers across various cities and regions within the Kingdom, contributing to sustainable development goals within Saudi Arabia's hospitality and hotel sector.

During the "Innovation Talks" event, attendees highlighted the rapid growth Madinah is experiencing, underpinned by a substantial increase in expenditure exceeding SAR 50 billion. With the value of projects within the city surpassing SAR 2 billion, a compelling need exists for the development of innovative solutions that optimize operational efficiency and reduce costs across various segments, including hospitality and hotels. This growing economic momentum is expected to generate promising employment opportunities in the services, hospitality, transportation, and tourism events sectors, significantly boosting the overall economic cycle in the region.

Schneider Electric boasts a rich legacy of over 40 years of successful operations in the Saudi market, supported by a diverse and growing portfolio of assets and a wide geographic presence across various cities and regions of the Kingdom. The company continues its journey with the "Innovation Talks" series held throughout the Kingdom, the most recent in Riyadh, focusing on datacenters. At this event, Schneider Electric presented integrated solutions to support national efforts toward digital transformation and achieving the goals of Vision 2030 by deploying the latest technologies and innovations available in the local market.

