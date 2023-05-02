Italy: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, has successfully wrapped up its participation at the International Handicrafts Trade Fair (MIDA) held in Florence, Italy, from April 24 to May 2.

The event showcased skilled designers specializing in creating a variety of handicrafts, including accessories, jewelry, and fashion items, from diverse cultures across the globe.

Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI’s Chairman and the person responsible for the Emirati Goldsmiths platform, headed the Chamber’s delegation that featured six Emirati designers.

During the event, the Emirati designers took part in a showcase of their latest innovative collections of gold and diamond jewelry, which included unique heritage designs featuring a variety of precious metals and stones, such as pearls. Each piece bore a unique imprint, featuring exquisite colors and shapes.

Pivotal role

"MIDA is a prestigious event that has been around for many years since 1931, and we are proud to have had the opportunity to participate in it. This event holds a remarkable heritage and plays a pivotal role in the economic, social, and cultural domains globally, by bringing together the most prestigious international design houses, experts, and specialists in gold, jewelry, and handicrafts. The Sharjah Chamber has been keen to engage the platform in the exhibition to support young Emirati talents in the jewelry design industry and showcase their artistic exhibits in this significant event," Mona Al Suwaidi said.

"This fair provided a unique opportunity for Emirati designers to communicate with the world, display their designs of gold and jewelry, and blend contemporary and traditional styles from their Emirati heritage with Arab originality." "Visitors to the exhibition will witness the quality and craftsmanship of Emirati designers and their exceptional artistic creations," Al Suwaidi added.

Valuable experience

Al Suwaidi noted that the SCCI's participation was highly successful and proved to be a valuable experience for the designers, who gained new insights and ideas in the field of design through their participation in various specialized workshops organized within the exhibition. During these workshops, they learned about the latest techniques in crafting, designing, and manufacturing gold and jewelry from a group of senior international designers.

"The workshops covered a range of topics, including the installation of stones using advanced technologies and how to incorporate different metals to provide more innovative designs. The designers also showcased their creativity to the exhibition visitors, who were impressed by their skills and the quality of their diverse and aesthetically pleasing products. This reflects the importance of their contributions to the precious creative industries," she further said.

The Emirati Goldsmiths platform, which was established by the Chamber a few years ago, aims to provide small and medium-sized business owners and entrepreneurs with more opportunities and resources to fulfill their important roles in Sharjah's economy.

