Sharjah: Sharjah is set to host the second edition of the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition, as part of the seventh Jewels of Emirates Show scheduled to take place from 28 January to 1 February at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition reflects ongoing efforts to advance the gemstones and jewellery sector, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and international hub for the jewellery industry.

The Sharjah Pearls Exhibition is organised by the "Suwaidi Pearls", a leading company dedicated to reviving the legacy and brilliance of Emirati pearls. It provides a focused platform that showcases natural pearls and gemstones, shedding light on the sector’s historical, cultural, and commercial significance and underlining its longstanding role as a core component of the UAE’s economic foundations and maritime heritage.

This year’s edition will host a curated selection of cultural and heritage-themed activities focused on pearl culture, in addition to showcasing premium and rare natural pearl pieces in Sharjah. It will also feature a dedicated presentation of traditional Emirati jewellery, reinterpreted with a modern approach that highlights its aesthetic and historical value.

The programme further includes a pearl-crafting workshop using traditional tools and equipment, allowing visitors to closely experience this authentic heritage craft.

The second Sharjah Pearls Exhibition will include a heritage-style Majlis (a traditional gathering space or assembly) dedicated to pearl trading. It aims to present the traditional pearl trade tools and buying and selling practices, while enabling visitors to learn about and purchase natural pearls using methods followed in the past.

Furthermore, the exhibition agenda includes curated cultural evenings with industry practitioners including pearl divers, pearl traders, and gemstone experts, alongside a professional storytelling session highlighting the historical narratives and cultural features of traditional pearl diving and trading.

Complementing these activities, entertainment competitions with valuable prizes will be organised to drive visitor and community engagement, delivering a comprehensive that blends culture, heritage, knowledge, and entertainment.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, remarked that the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition serves as a strategic platform showcasing the economic and cultural significance of natural pearls, which have historically been a key pillar of the UAE economy and have played a fundamental role in shaping the Emirati community’s historical connection to the sea.

He noted that the exhibition empowers Emirati designers and entrepreneurs by providing them opportunities to exchange expertise, share experiences, and transfer knowledge, thereby contributing to the preservation of this authentic maritime heritage for future generations through a modern framework that blends authenticity with innovation.

Mona Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of SCCI’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, stated that the exhibition is not limited to showcasing rare natural pearl pieces, but delivers an integrated cultural and interactive experience. It raises awareness of the historical significance of pearls in the Arabian Gulf while supporting the transfer of this heritage to future generations through innovative approaches that combine knowledge with tradition.

For his part, Abdulla Rashed Al Suwaidi, Founder of Suwaidi Pearls, said that natural pearls are a core element of the UAE’s maritime and economic heritage, having served for decades as a key source of income and trade.

He added that the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition aims to showcase the finest natural pearls, highlight their historical and aesthetic value, and present traditional heritage jewellery in a contemporary style that bridges the past and the present.

This year’s edition of the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition is held in strategic partnership with the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), underscoring the event’s importance in promoting quality, credibility, and transparency in the evaluation and grading of gemstones, pearls, and jewellery. The collaboration contributes to enhancing professional practices and boosting the competitiveness of the local and regional jewellery markets.

