Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has been named as the Official Airline Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship which will be hosted, for the first time, in Jeddah, marking a milestone in the longstanding collaboration with Formula E, and reinforcing its mission to brining the world to the Kingdom.

Khaled Tash, Group Chief Marketing Officer of Saudia, said: “We are proud to welcome Formula E to our home. Jeddah is a city that perfectly embodies progress and innovation and shares synergies with the sport. Our partnership with Formula E aligns with our vision of connecting the world and inspiring discovery, while also championing sustainability and technological advancement. Hosting this event in our hometown is a testament to Jeddah’s growing global prominence and we can’t wait to bring the world to the Kingdom once again.”

This year, Saudia’s Discover-E Zone, a standout attraction at several Formula E races last season, has been reimagined as a bold, two-story activation booth designed to captivate and energize Formula E fans. As the first of its kind in the Formula E Fan Village, this innovative space features several new immersive experiences, including an AI-powered photobooth that allows fans to capture their photos and have AI transform them into characters resembling Formula E drivers or Saudia pilots.

Fans will also have the chance to test their reflexes in the R3ACT Racing Challenge, a reaction-based game designed to measure response times against those of Formula E drivers, and a 360-degree model viewer showcasing Saudia’s cutting-edge Lilium Jet and the new Formula E GEN3Evo car.

Fans can also enjoy premium giveaways, loyalty point opportunities, and a premium hospitality experience in the exclusive Alfursan lounge. With its striking entrance portal and towering architecture, the E Zone is designed to draw fans from all directions and provide a thrilling glimpse into the future of aviation and Formula E.

Adding to the excitement, Saudia’s Global Ambassador and former Formula E World Champion, Stoffel Vandoorne, will be racing in Jeddah. Sharing his thoughts, Vandoorne stated, “I feel like I’m coming home to race. The warmth and energy of the fans in Saudi Arabia are unmatched, and I’m looking forward to an unforgettable experience here.”

Formula E’s arrival in Jeddah is more than a race, it’s a celebration of innovation, culture, and progress. Set against the stunning Red Sea coastline and the city’s rich heritage, Jeddah provides an extraordinary stage for the electrifying spectacle of Formula E.

As a longstanding partner of Formula E, Saudia embodies a vision of redefining fan engagement, bringing fans closer to the sport they love. Through a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and unforgettable experiences, Saudia is proud to showcase the excitement of electric racing in its hometown, celebrating shared values of progress and transformation.

Visit takeyourseat.saudia.com to learn more about Saudia’s partnership with Formula E and discover how you can be part of this electrifying journey.

