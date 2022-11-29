RIYADH, SAUDIA ARABIA: SAUDIA has announced it will be the Diamond Sponsor and Official Airline Partner of the 22nd Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), taking place in King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh from November 28th – December 1st, 2022, under the theme "Travel for a Better Future".

SAUDIA, which aims to be the "Wings of Vision 2030", will take the opportunity to unveil its latest products and services, in line with its plan to connect the world to the Kingdom through an extensive network covering four continents around the world. Visitors to SAUDIA’s booth at WTTC will have the opportunity to experience the brand-new business class seats which will be fitted on all A321neo NX aircraft from early 2023. The state-of-the-art seats will be launched at WTTC.

Khaled Tash, Group Chief Marketing Officer at SAUDIA GROUP, spoke about the importance of participating in this global forum, which explores the latest developments in the global travel and tourism sector. He referred to its important role in promoting cooperation between various countries and organizations to shape an inspiring and innovative sector for a sustainable future for tourism. Tash confirmed that SAUDIA would continue its endeavor to realize the Kingdom’s ambitions to welcome 100 million visits by 2030.

The 22nd WTTC Global Summit will be attended by a prestigious gathering of tourism leaders, while many others from around the world will have the opportunity to participate or attend its various session via a unique metaverse experience. The summit sessions will discuss priority issues, such as accelerating the sector’s recovery for a safer, more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.

About Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA):

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company is one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

SAUDIA is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO). It has been one of the 19 member airlines of the SkyTeam alliance since 2012.

SAUDIA has received many prestigious industry awards and recognitions. Most recently, it was ranked a Global Five-Star Major Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and the carrier was awarded the Diamond status by APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying.

For further information on Saudi Arabian Airlines, please visit www.saudia.com.