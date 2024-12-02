Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) hosted its exclusive Forum and Award Ceremony at the prestigious Fairmont Hotel Riyadh, bringing together key stakeholders, government officials, and industry leaders for a day of dynamic dialogue, innovative workshops, and strategic networking aimed at advancing the sustainability and resilience of Saudi Arabia’s water sector.

The Forum served as a pivotal platform for discussing advancements in water management and sustainability and exploring opportunities for collaboration across the public and private sectors. Attendees engaged in discussions covering topics including water sustainability, government collaboration, and PPP legislation. These sessions provided actionable insights and set the stage for future partnerships that will shape the water sector in Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region.

Eng. Khaled AlQureshi, CEO of SWPC, reflected on the day’s accomplishments and said,"The SWPC Forum and Award Ceremony is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. By bringing together key players from across the water sector, we are building a stronger foundation for sustainable water management and aligning with the Kingdom’s strategic goals for the future."

The workshops provided participants with in-depth insights into key topics such as optimizing tendering processes, building robust water infrastructure, financing water projects, and exploring long-term off-take partnerships. Industry experts shared case studies and best practices, fostering knowledge exchange and equipping participants with actionable strategies to address complex challenges in water management.

Panel discussions delved into the nuances of stakeholder engagement, sustainable development, and the integration of advanced technologies. The exhibition area showcased cutting-edge innovations and solutions, giving attendees a firsthand look at advancements shaping the water sector. These elements collectively positioned the Forum as a pivotal event for driving innovation, sustainability, and strategic collaboration.

The Forum concluded with the prestigious SWPC Awards Ceremony, inaugurated by H.E. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. The ceremony celebrated excellence in water management, with awards recognizing innovation, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships. Notable winners included projects in desalination, sewage treatment, and strategic water storage, all of which underscore Saudi Arabia’s commitment to water sustainability and infrastructure development. The awards served as a platform to honor innovation, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships that are advancing the Kingdom's water sustainability initiatives.

The event was made possible through the generous support of sponsors including Acwa Power as the Headline Sponsor. Diamond Sponsors include Aljomaih Energy & Water, Alkhorayef Water & Power Technology and Cobra. TAQA, as the Platinum Sponsor, further underscored the importance of sustainable partnerships in driving progress within the industry.

The positive response to the event reflects SWPC’s dedication to fostering partnerships and driving excellence in the water sector, creating a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration that will influence the industry for years to come.