​​​​​The tournament in the oasis, which will be hosted at Riyadh Golf Club, from October 27-29, will be the fifth and final 2023 series event.

Fans can secure their tickets on TicketMX

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Golf Saudi, in partnership with Aramco and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has announced that tickets for the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF - Riyadh are now on sale, giving the Kingdom’s avid sports fans the chance to attend the capital’s first ever professional golf tournament.

The innovative series, affiliated with the Ladies European Tour, has a unique dual format which teams up the world’s best golfers with amateur players in an exciting four-person team tournament, alongside a simultaneous individual event.

The 84-player professional field, which will include four star players in the world’s top 20, including World No. 1 Lilia Vu, battling to make the cut on the final day, where the top 60 will compete for the individual title and a prize fund of $1 million, as well as Race to Costa Del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.

At last year’s event, Chiara Noja became the youngest professional winner on the Ladies European Tour, at age 16. The German born star, now a Golf Saudi ambassador, secured a thrilling playoff win over English star Charley Hull at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

The Riyadh edition marks the launch of the new strategic partnership between the Aramco Team Series and the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute. Throughout the week, business leaders can engage in panel discussions powered by the FII Institute around Aramco Team Series’ strategic pillars of social, environmental and economic.

Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “As a further catalyst for the game of golf both locally and globally, we are delighted to welcome the world to Riyadh for the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh. This is a significant moment for golf and sport in Saudi, and we are immensely proud to be hosting the first ever professional golf tournament in Riyadh. The event programme will showcase golf to a whole new audience, while providing family-friendly opportunities for attendees to experience golf through interactive and fun learning sessions at on-site golf clinics and academies. We want to encourage, enable and inspire the next generation of golfers in Saudi Arabia and we look forward to welcoming the Riyadh community and beyond to this exciting event. We will also celebrate the launch of our exciting new strategic partnership with the FII Institute, providing new opportunities for leaders at the intersection of golf and business.”

2023 marks the third edition of the Aramco Team Series in the Kingdom. The first event to be hosted away from the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City gives 7.6 million Riyadh residents the chance to watch quality women’s professional golf in person for the first time, further underscoring the drive for diversity, inclusivity, and excellence in golf that Aramco has been working to promote through its role as title partner for the series.

Khalid Zamil, Aramco Vice President of Public Affairs said: “At Aramco we are proud of our efforts to support and grow the women’s game worldwide with the Aramco Team Series. Through these efforts, we can grow the game on a global scale and create opportunities which elevate women’s golf and encourage the next generation of young females, sustainably growing the game in the region and around the world.”

Alongside the world class golf, exciting family entertainment, and business opportunities on offer at Riyadh’s first Aramco Team Series, the event will be centred around ‘SEE the Impact’. SEE the Impact is Aramco Team Series’ commitment to deliver tangible social, environmental, and economic impact in each of its host nations and cities.

The Riyadh event falls during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in honour of this a 5km walking route named the ‘Pink Ribbon Trail’ will weave its way through Riyadh Golf Club.

The Aramco Team Series also pledges to plant a tree for each ticket purchased and for every birdie made by a player across the three days of the tournament. The number of trees planted will be tracked in the fan village where spectators will also be able to contribute to that total through fun challenges.

Tickets are now available for purchase, offering sports fans and the general public in Riyadh the chance to attend a historic event that aims to showcase the best in women’s golf over three days while also providing a fun blend of family friendly activities and entertainment across fitness, fun and food.

Aramco Team Series presented by PIF - Riyadh

Dates: October 27-29, 2023

October 27-29, 2023 Location: Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets: Free for under-16s; General admission starts from SAR 50 with SAR 25 redeemable in F&B on site, hospitality packages also available. Purchase online at TicketMX.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jess Weatherall - Performance54

jess.weatherall@performance54.com

About the Aramco Team Series Events

The Aramco Team Series events are both unique and historic and epitomize Aramco’s status as one of the most committed investors in female golf today. The investment by Aramco as the headline sponsor makes them one of the biggest backers of the women’s game in Europe. The five Aramco Team Series events are a significant step forward for women’s sports and follow the hugely successful Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF and Saudi Ladies Team International.

The Aramco Team Series is the first team event series of its kind on any professional tour. Taking place across three continents, the tournaments will see the world’s best players team up with amateur golfers to compete for $1 million in prize funds. Using a unique draft system, team captains will pick one pro teammate, before being allocated a third via a random draw. Completing each team will be one amateur golfer. As well as competing for the team trophy, the professionals will also vie for an individual title, offering Rolex Rankings and Solheim Cup ranking points, and will be part of the Race to Costa del Sol Official Rankings.

This is the only event in world golf where an amateur contributes to the final result in the main team competition. Prize money for the winning team is split between its three professional members.

About Golf Saudi

Golf Saudi facilitates uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence and the implementation of industry best practice to position the Kingdom as an exceptional golfing nation. Combined with grass roots training and education programmes that introduce people to the game at the earliest opportunity and with the greatest ease, Golf Saudi is committed to delivering a dynamic national development programme that transforms the golfing landscape.

Twitter: @Golf_Saudi

Instagram: @Golf_Saudi

Facebook: @GolfSaudi

About Saudi Golf Federation

The Saudi Golf Federation is dedicated to promoting and sponsoring the sport of golf, aligning with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. With its headquarters in Riyadh, the federation actively develops organizational and educational strategies to encourage Saudi nationals’ involvement in golf, demonstrating its commitment to fostering the sport's growth and expanding its participant base across the country.

Twitter: @SaudiGF_

Instagram:@SaudiGF_

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. Aramco’s aim is to continue its long and proven track record, contributing multiple streams of value to its many stakeholders, while maintaining its reputation as a reliable supplier of energy to the world. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This partnership with Aramco comes as part of the company’s efforts in female empowerment by providing an exciting new platform through which women can excel in this global sport, while also inspiring the next generation of girls to pursue their dreams and achieve their potential.

About the Ladies European Tour

The LET inspires women and girls to pursue their passion and realise their potential through the game of golf.

At our core, we aim to build and deliver an extensive competitive schedule of events to enable our strong, energetic, proud and confident players to compete at the highest level, pursue their dreams and lead by example.

Our diverse and multicultural membership of 421 professional golfers represents as many as 38 countries. We are a global tour with roots in Europe. We aim to entertain and excite, but also to enhance health and quality of life, as a responsible, committed and respectful partner.

Inspiring – our players are inspiring role models to follow and encourage others to pursue their own dreams.

Passionate – we are driven by a passion to perform to our full potential and get better every day. It’s not just about the money or the glory, but a true love for the game.

Committed – we are fiercely committed to continuous improvement and recognise the grit that it takes to achieve long-term goals.

2023 marks the 45th season of golf tournaments since the professional tour was founded in 1978 and the fourth edition of the Race to Costa Del Sol. This year’s schedule includes 30 events in 21 different countries and a record-breaking prize fund of €35 million.

The LET Access Series is the official development tour of the LET, formed to give players an opportunity to compete and progress onto the LET and achieve their dreams in professional golf.