Dammam, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Maritime Logistics Congress 2025, a pivotal event in the Kingdom’s maritime calendar held under the Patronage of His Excellency Saleh Bin Nasser al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Saudi Arabi , is set to take place on October 1–2, 2025, at the Dhahran Expo in Dammam.

This year’s Congress, held with founding strategic partner, Bahri; main partners, Mawani and TGA and strategic partner, Aramco, promises to be a landmark gathering, bringing together global leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to discuss the future of maritime logistics and its integral role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The Congress will feature a robust agenda focused on innovation, sustainability, and growth in the maritime sector. Key topics include digital transformation, decarbonisation, regulatory compliance, and workforce development. These discussions aim to address the challenges and opportunities shaping the maritime industry in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region.

The Congress boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including:

H.E. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser – Minister of Transport, Government of Saudi Arabia Eng. Ahmed Alsubaey – CEO, Bahri Jay New – CEO, King Abdullah Port Christopher Welsby – GCC Area Manager, DNV Maritime Mikal Boe – Chairman & CEO, CORE POWER Ahmed Alqadeeb – Strategic Leader, Maritime & Offshore (Saudi Vision 2030) Khurram Ali – Partner, Stephenson Harwood Middle East LLP Mohammed Al Zayer – CEO, Zaki Al Zayer Marine Services Radoslaw Czapski – Senior Transport Specialist, MENA, The World Bank Evangelos Marinakis – Founder & Chairman, Capital Maritime Trading Corp.

These distinguished speakers will share insights on the transformative trends shaping the maritime sector, including advancements in automation, materials science, and environmental sustainability.

The Saudi maritime sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by the Kingdom’s strategic investments and reforms under Vision 2030. As a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy, the maritime industry is poised to become a global hub for shipping and logistics. The sector’s contribution to the national economy is expected to grow significantly, with increased investments in port infrastructure, shipping services, and green technologies.

Saudi Arabia’s strategic location at the crossroads of major global trade routes positions it as a vital player in the international shipping industry. The Congress will highlight how the Kingdom is leveraging this advantage to enhance its maritime capabilities, attract foreign investment, and create sustainable economic opportunities.

The Saudi Maritime Logistics Congress 2025 will feature two dedicated stages: the Main Stage and the Focus Stage, offering attendees a diverse range of learning opportunities. The agenda is designed to provide free access to multiple sessions, enabling participants to gain valuable insights into the latest developments in the maritime sector.

Emma Howell, Content Director at Seatrade Maritime, organisers of the event, emphasised the value of the conference programme:

“Saudi Maritime &Logistics Congress 2025 is a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with industry leaders and gain actionable insights into the future of maritime logistics. With two stages running simultaneously, the Main Stage and the Focus Stage, we’ve created a dynamic programme that caters to a wide range of interests and expertise. The free access to these sessions ensures that everyone can benefit from the wealth of knowledge and networking opportunities available.”

Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress 2025 serves as a platform for collaboration, bringing together stakeholders from across the maritime ecosystem. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and explore innovative solutions to the challenges facing the industry.

With its focus on aligning the maritime sector with Saudi Vision 2030, the Congress underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and diversified economy. The event is expected to attract hundreds of participants, including government officials, industry leaders, and international experts.

About Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress

Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress is the largest global shipping & logistics event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two-day exhibition and conference provides a unique platform to learn about the key opportunities in the Kingdom and connect with an international audience of decision-makers and government entities.