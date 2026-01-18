Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi House, the Kingdom’s pavilion during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026, will return to Davos in January with its largest program to date. On 19-23 January, ministers, international business leaders, and global thought leaders will attend and participate in more than 20 sessions.

Organized by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, Saudi House is a platform that convenes business executives, investors, and experts for impactful dialogue. It is designed to foster open engagement, partnership-building, and opportunity discovery, while providing a space for constructive exchange on shared global challenges.

For the first time, all events and activities will be organized around six guiding themes that represent some of the important facets of Saudi Vision 2030: Bold Vision; Insights for Impact; People and Human Capability; Quality of Life; Investment and Collaboration; and Welcoming the World. Each one will be hosted under the umbrella of a government entity or initiative or program: Ministry of Economy and Planning, Invest Saudi, Saudi Tourism Authority, Saudi Vision 2030, Quality of Life Program, Human Capability Development Program, and Data Saudi.

The program will also introduce NextOn for the first time, a new series of 12+ inspiring talks from experts and thought leaders from Saudi Arabia and around the world, spotlighting emerging trends and forward-looking ideas shaping different sectors.

Of the 20+ sessions across the Saudi House program, ten are accredited by WEF. There will be sessions on sustainable future cities, travel and tourism, human capability, drought resistance, investment opportunities in the Kingdom, the power of data, debt capital markets, ageing populations and productivity, AI and trust, and much more.

Saudi House will feature a number of participating entities from across the public and private sectors including: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Cultural Development Fund, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States of America, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) COP16 Presidency, Misk Foundation, Diriyah Company, NEOM, Aramco, ACWA Power, the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, SWAT, Intelmatix, Saudi Digital Medicine, Lean Technologies, Fathom.io, and Amplifai Health.

Last year more than 5,000 people visited Saudi House.

For more information on Saudi House and to see the full program, visit the website: https://www.saudihouse.org/

