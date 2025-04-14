Keynote address delves into the megatrends revolutionising the next decade of F&B manufacturing

SaudiFood Manufacturing Awards winners announced

RIYADH: Under the patronage of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs, H.E Eng. Khalil bin Ibrahim Salamah, inaugurated the second edition of the Saudi Food Manufacturing 2025' exhibition today (Sunday) at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Riyadh Front. He was accompanied by His Excellency Eng. Majed bin Rafid Al-Argoubi, CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON).

The exhibition, which runs until April 15, 2025, in strategic partnership with MODON, has brought together the global F&B community to make tangible business connections, as the Kingdom continues to enhance its position as a regional leader in the F&B industry.

Following the inauguration, His Excellency Eng. Khalil bin Salamah toured the exhibition, visiting the pavilions of several national and international companies, as well as those of participating countries. Over 550 global players are participating in the exhibition, from across the processing, packaging and ingredients sectors.

The exhibition features the latest innovations and technologies in the food and beverage manufacturing sector, with the participation of international experts and specialists exploring best practices and opportunities for industry advancement.

In the presence of global and regional experts from the manufacturing sector, delegates and visitors,

Abdulrahman A. Al-Romaizan, Investment Department Director of Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), delivered the first keynote speech where he highlighted the organisation’s role in shaping the future of the food sector.

The audience then heard from Prof. Henrik von Scheel, Industry 4.0 Originator, Strategist & Futurist. Speaking for the first time ever in Saudi Arabia, he looked at the megatrends revolutionising the next decade of F&B manufacturing.

He gave engaging insights to the audience saying, “Within the next two years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be the Gulf Region Food Trade Hub and by 2030 Financial Food Trade Hub of the SilkRoad. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a rare opportunity to lead the Bio Revolution. In all other seven evolutions, they were the consumer.”

On the show floor visitors had the opportunity to learn about industry trends, network, forge new connections, make strategic deals and see new innovations first hand.

The event also attracted a number of country ambassadors from around the world including Germany, France, Jordan, Switzerland, and many more. Their attendance demonstrating their full support in facilitating stronger trade ties with the Kingdom.

Among those to attend was the Swiss Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yasmine Chatila Zwahlen, where she spoke about the Kingdom’s potential in becoming a leader in food manufacturing.

She commented: “I think Saudi Arabia is playing an immensely important role in the Middle East and the wider region in the future in food security and food manufacturing. It is great to see Swiss companies playing an important role in this and partnering with companies and institutions who share the same mission and goal.”

Among the businesses exhibiting at the event include Kanoo Machinery. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Deputy Chairman, Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo and President of Kanoo Industrial & Energy, believes the SaudiFood Manufacturing is an important platform to accelerate the F&B sector.

He explained: “Kanoo Machinery has long supported Saudi Arabia’s industrial evolution with dependable, high-performance machinery. Our presence at SaudiFood Manufacturing 2025 reaffirms our dedication to empowering the F&B sector with reliable equipment solutions that drive efficiency and growth. This is where our legacy of engineering excellence meets the future needs of a growing industry.”

The first day of SaudiFood Manufacturing also saw the winners of the SaudiFood Manufacturing Awards announced. Aimed at recognising innovative products and technologies that enhance productivity, offer greater convenience, and promote sustainability within the F&B manufacturing sector, the awards were organised in six categories.

Brenntag won the Sustainability Innovation of the Year Award for their ingredient-solution to produce soft spreadable plant-based cheese with Low C02 emission. UCIC won best Saudi Made Innovation for their sustainable brand ambassador (Boxy) to promote eco-friendly packaging.

Promtek won Digital Transformation Innovation of the Year for their Condor Manufacturing Execution System & Microman - an advanced manual weighment tracking system. Multivac won Best Processing Innovation of the year for their dough processing solution Impressa Bread. Allagro won Best Ingredient Innovation of the Year for their meal replacement drink. ULMA won Best Packaging Innovation for their Tight-Bag, a sustainable air extraction technology for optimised packaging.

SaudiFood Manufacturing show timings are from 2pm – 10pm daily. Tickets to the event are complimentary for trade professionals and available on www.saudifoodmanufacturing.com

About KAOUN International

KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organize and manage events internationally. Derived from the Arabic word ‘universe’, KAOUN International’s mission is to ‘Create Limitless Connections’ for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC’s events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC’s extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

With a presence in over 20 countries and organizing more than 90 events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment, food & beverage and transportation sectors.

To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore and India. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees.

Our flagship events including the Big 5 Global, ADIPEC, Gastech, EGYPES, The Hotel Show, INDEX and The Saudi Food Show. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com.

Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).