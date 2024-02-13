Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, February 12, 2024 – The Saudi Film Commission (SFC) announced its Participation in the 74th Berlin International Film Festival "Berlinale," from February 15 to 25th, to showcase the Kingdom's efforts in supporting the film industry, developing cinematic production, and nurturing local talent by encouraging their Participation in international festivals, as part of the Kingdom's aspiration to become a global destination for the film industry. The Participation includes a Saudi pavilion in partnership with Film AlUla, the Cultural Development Fund, NEOM, the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" initiative, the Red Sea International Film Festival, and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra).

Abdullah Al Eyaf, CEO of the Saudi Film Commission, said: "Participation in (Berlinale) reflects our commitment to supporting the film industry and encouraging filmmakers to explore the potential of inspiring filming locations in Saudi Arabia. He added: "Our participation goes beyond marketing cinematic production in the Kingdom, aiming to promote and showcase local talent and integrate it into the global scene, in addition to creating opportunities for knowledge and cultural exchange and presenting the notable efforts witnessed in the film industry in Saudi Arabia, and fittingly conveying our stories and heritage."

Central to the SFC’s agenda at this year’s festival is a dynamic discussion session, ‘Funding Programs and Saudi Locations’ on Sunday, February 18. This immersive dialogue will spotlight the diverse funding avenues available to filmmakers, and unveil the unparalleled beauty of Saudi filming locations, underlining the Kingdom’s steadfast support for film production.

Founded in 1951, the Berlin International Film Festival is recognized for its notable contributions to the film industry, attracting industry luminaries and enthusiasts worldwide. The SFC's participation in renowned festivals such as Cannes, Toronto, and Venice; showcase its commitment to nurturing a dynamic film culture and supporting Saudi filmmakers in presenting their narratives globally.

