Riyadh: Speaking on a panel at the second Saudi Capital Market Forum in Riyadh today, Eng. Khalid Al Hussan, Group CEO, Saudi Tadawul Group, said: “This market has great potential, capable of delivering big achievements.”

His fellow panelist Khaled Al Ghamdi, CEO, ANB capital, noted that organic innovation, driven by competition, is delivering continued improvements to the sector: “One of the key ingredients that will accelerate the development of the Saudi capital market is introducing competition at the exchange level. CMIs and issuers will welcome competition in this area. Given the Kingdom’s open economic demeanor, increased competition will bring the market up to global market levels.”

They were joined on the panel by:

Wassim Alkhatib – CEO MENA Investment Banking – Lazard

Patrick George – Head of Markets & Securities Services for Europe and North America – HSBC

Ken Robins – Chairman of EMEA Equity Capital – CITI.

-Ends-

About Saudi Tadawul Group

The Saudi Tadawul Group, established in March 2021, is the parent company of Saudi Exchange, a dedicated stock exchange business, the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa), the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and Wamid – the innovation arm of the Group.

www.tadawulgroup.sa

For more information, please contact: SCMFPressOffice-ME@fgsglobal.com