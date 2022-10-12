Javeria Aijaz, managing director of HITEK, a UAE-based smart FM technology solutions company, delivered the keynote address at the Middle East FM Association (MEFMA) at the Hilton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, today (Wednesday 12 October 2022).

Aijaz addressed regional facilities management (FM) professionals about the key issues moving towards sustainable development during a presentation entitled ‘Sustainable Technologies for Futuristic & Smart Cities’, focusing on how remote digital solutions can connect people, assets and spaces, to make FM more efficient and sustainable.

“FM professionals throughout Saudi Arabia, are facing challenges to enable smart cities from manpower, energy, environmental and technological perspectives.

“You’ll need to identify the key enablers supporting sustainable digitalisation, including the green components for the infrastructure, facilities, government climate policies and corporate initiatives required for a net zero strategy,” Aijaz told delegates.

“Sustainable technology can support a holistic FM strategy,” she added.

Aijaz concluded her presentation with a variety of case studies that highlighted practical solutions where FM digitalization had benefited a range of service providers and building owners and operators across the region.

Part of the Farnek Group, HITEK’s digital solution connects people, assets and spaces from multiple remote sites, using intelligent analytical platforms, for cleaning, security and maintenance. They are centrally managed and monitored by utilising the Internet of Things (IoT), Building Management Systems (BMS), Cloud, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies.

The solutions support operational efficiencies, staff welfare, and sustainability while saving clients significant amounts of money by reducing manpower costs by up to 17% by transferring from traditional FM operational management to HITEK’s smart management.

HITEK’s 24/7 command and control room or ‘nerve centre’, is located at Farnek’s state-of-the-art staff accommodation centre in Jebel Ali. Being 5G and Wi-Fi 6 enabled, HITEK can take advantage of increased bandwidth, ultra-low latency and enhanced security.

About HITEK

HITEK Services is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 40 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure. Our broad range of intelligent applications is a result of people, processes, and technology empowering our customers with digital, business, and technological transformation. Our solutions are aimed at complementing leaner and more sustainable operational processes that increase productivity and reduce energy consumption.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company. With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure, and Entertainment.

