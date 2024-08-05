‘The Olympic Esports Games in Saudi Arabia next year is history in the making. What we will present in Riyadh at the ‘New Global Sport Conference’ will help ensure its enormous potential is fully captured’ – HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of Saudi Esports Federation

‘The Olympic Esports Games is a true testament to the growing global impact of esports and its status as a new and serious global sport’ - Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The New Global Sport Conference (NGSC) 2024 will shine a global spotlight on Saudi Arabia’s gaming and esports journey ahead of the Kingdom hosting the Olympic Esports Games in 2025.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Centre on August 24-25, NGSC’s second edition is the ideal platform to discuss the work achieved and what is still required for the inaugural Olympic Esports Games.

The recent announcement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to partner with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Saudi Arabia for 12 years and host the Olympic Esports Games was a milestone moment for gaming and esports’ global community.

It recognizes esports players as stars akin to traditional sports athletes and solidifies esports' position as a premier global sport. The announcement also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy, launched in 2022, and the rapid growth of the sector within the country. Full details for the Olympic Esports Games, including where it will be hosted in Saudi Arabia next year, will be unveiled in due course.

HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The first New Global Sport Conference in 2023 proudly unveiled the Esports World Cup – currently being hosted to global acclaim in Riyadh – so it is fitting that this year’s edition provides another momentous step on Saudi Arabia’s esports journey.

“The Olympic Esports Games announcement last month made headline news across the world, and the second NGSC provides the perfect opportunity for the global gaming community to converge in Riyadh for impactful ideation and discussion.

“What Saudi Arabia will present next year is history in the making. What we will present in Riyadh at the end of the month during the ‘New Global Sport Conference’ will help ensure its enormous potential is fully captured – and reflect our commitment to becoming a global hub for gaming and esports.”

Held during the closing weekend of the inaugural Esports World Cup, NGSC 2024 will bring together over 60 global leaders in esports, sports, technology, investment, and beyond. The conference, being held under the theme ‘The Future of Fandom’, will focus on key themes such as fan engagement in sports and esports and exploring the latest trends and strategies in fan engagement.

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said: “The recent announcement of the Olympic Esports Games is a true testament to the global impact of esports and its status as a new and serious global sport. This historic milestone not only gives our players the recognition they truly deserve but also provides fans with another thrilling global championship to support their countries and teams.”

“I can’t wait to see the Olympic Esports Games in Saudi Arabia and witness how this historic moment will support the country’s ever-growing ambition to be the global hub of gaming and esports. I look forward to hearing our speakers discuss this exciting future during the New Global Sport Conference”, added Reichert.

Building on the success of its inaugural event, the NGSC continues to grow, having integrated the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Next World Forum under its umbrella. NGSC will host sessions that will highlight the challenges and opportunities in crafting a new global sporting legacy, the role of technology in shaping the future of competitive gaming, and the art of storytelling in esports.

For more information on the event and to stay updated on further announcements, please visit New Global Sport Conference Website.

-Ends-

For more information regarding New Global Sport Conference contact:

Andrew Johnson at Burson: andrew.johnson@bursonglobal.com

NGSC PR: ngsc@thestorymob.com

About New Global Sport Conference

The New Global Sport Conference (NGSC24), the main conference of the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), is a gateway for today and tomorrow’s executives, global leaders, and prime decision-makers into a new global sport and will showcase how esports can create new global opportunities. The NGSC24 will unite top players from sports, esports, gaming, entertainment, technology and beyond, serving as a content-packed platform bringing together these industries. It carries on the torch of the Next World Forum series and NGSC23, uniting both events under one exclusive banner in 2024.

Website: www.newglobalsportconference.com

About the Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup is a global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game structure that will pit the world’s top esports teams and athletes against one another for the largest-ever prize pool. Debuting in the summer of 2024, gamers, publishers, and fans from around the globe will come together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to crown the world’s first Esports World Cup Club Champion.

Website: https://www.esportsworldcup.com/en