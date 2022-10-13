Keynote speakers include HRH Reema bint Bandar Al Saud and CEO of the Fashion Commission

Plans revealed to build world-class Product Development Studio in Riyadh

Four MoU signings took place between Mukatafa, Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group LLC, L’azurde and Sela to further develop the sector

The Fashion Commission held its first-ever Strategy Roadshow this week at the City Hub in Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, Riyadh.

With more than 200 people attending, it attracted both public and private sector interest. Delegates from Deputies to CEOs and Chairpersons joined to learn more about the Commission’s ambitious plans to springboard local fashion talent and form unique partnerships with local and international brands and educational institutes to further develop the sector.

The strategy includes the launch of the Commission’s Product Development Studio, a centre of excellence where designers and students will receive world-class product development support, technology and machinery.

Burak Çakmak, Fashion Commission CEO, and David Henry, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City CEO, laid the foundation stone of the Product Development Studio in the City Hub.

The 1,000 square metre studio will enhance expertise by providing state-of-the-art machinery including a 3D knitting machine, laser cutting machine, leather stitching and industrial sewing machines and fabric digital printers. The jewellery development area will host a Formlab 3D printer and die cast metal stamping machine amongst other tools.

The studio will be used by designers on the Fashion Commission’s Saudi 100 Brands mentorship program, which is aimed at Saudi brands looking to take their businesses to the next level.

HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Board Member of the Fashion Commission, congratulated the Fashion Commission and the wider Saudi fashion industry:

“This next generation of fashion designers and their innovative designs are absolutely enchanting. Their creative energy is evident, their talent is apparent, and their vision is a sign of great things to come.

Over 1,300 people applied to participate in the Saudi 100 Brands program which is an indication of the vast promise of this industry. As Saudi opens up to the world, fashion will help us tell our story of change and the transformational impact of Vision 2030.”

Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission spoke about the Commission’s role as one of the 11 cultural commissions set up as part of Saudi Vision 2030 and highlighted the achievements and value of Fashion Commission initiatives:

“Fashion is a key part of Vision 2030 and there is a huge untapped potential for growth locally and globally.



Attendees from both the public and private sector are transforming Saudi Arabia into a global fashion hub. Over the last two years, the Saudi fashion sector has made great progress. From the launch of our year-long mentoring program, Saudi 100 Brands, to Fashion Futures, our annual conference, and Elevate, our female leadership program, we have been maximising opportunity for local talent.

Building a product development studio in Riyadh is a major step forwards towards making Saudi a thriving fashion centre and will improve the lives of local creatives, equipping them with the right support and resources.”

At the Roadshow, the Fashion Commission signed four MoUs to further develop the sector:

Mukatafa is an organisation that aims to build collaboration between private, public and third sectors, with the purpose of realising solutions to shape and grow a better Saudi economy. The MoU will support activating private sector engagement in key programs, events, and reports for the fashion sector.

is an organisation that aims to build collaboration between private, public and third sectors, with the purpose of realising solutions to shape and grow a better Saudi economy. The MoU will support activating private sector engagement in key programs, events, and reports for the fashion sector. Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group LLC is a leading independent brand owner and trusted long-term franchise partner. The MoU will help local brands to build successful business models and to increase local talent in leadership positions.

is a leading independent brand owner and trusted long-term franchise partner. The MoU will help local brands to build successful business models and to increase local talent in leadership positions. L’azurde is the largest gold and jewellery designer, manufacturer, and distributor in the Middle East. The MoU will support the expansion of local jewellery brands, helping them to reach new markets.

is the largest gold and jewellery designer, manufacturer, and distributor in the Middle East. The MoU will support the expansion of local jewellery brands, helping them to reach new markets. Sela is a leader in the entertainment, sport, culture, and tourism sectors, championing local talent, connecting people with iconic brands, and contributing to national aspirations for a better quality of life. The MOU will support local designers through the Saudi 100 Brands program, providing retail spaces during the high season of Ramadan, and the opportunity to participate in other key events.

The Commission aims to support the fashion community every step of the way. This starts with the design process, through production, development, and product lifecycle management. The strategy focuses on seven key strategic pillars based on the value chain of the fashion sector:

Education and creativity to enrich the Saudi Fashion industry educational offering to become a destination of choice.

to enrich the Saudi Fashion industry educational offering to become a destination of choice. Product development to increase the competitiveness and accessibility to new materials to advance Saudi product development.

to increase the competitiveness and accessibility to new materials to advance Saudi product development. Manufacturing and supply chain to enhance the localisation and attractiveness of the manufacturing and distribution system.

to enhance the localisation and attractiveness of the manufacturing and distribution system. Retail to develop an attractive environment for fashion retail companies to grow and compete locally and globally.

Sustainability to position Saudi as a leader in sustainability and ethical fashion in the region.

Narrative, storytelling and events to enable Saudi fashion identity through meaningful engagements and sharing experiences.

to enable Saudi fashion identity through meaningful engagements and sharing experiences. Industry enablers to increase system integration and accessibility to market intelligence, investments, and partnerships to enable growth of the fashion sector.

Key achievements so far include the delivery of successful educational and professional development initiatives from the Commission’s annual Fashion Futures conference to its mentorship programs. Over recent months, the Commission has put Saudi fashion on the world stage with designers from the Saudi 100 Brands initiative exhibiting in New York and at Milan Fashion Week.

Regulations that will support the growth of the sector are being reviewed to offer better supply chain solutions and investment is being made in research and development. The Commission recently announced a partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology to explore the development of a new research centre focused on material innovation and sustainable initiatives.

The strategy was formed as part of Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s cultural, economic and technological transformation. The Saudi Ministry of Culture identified 16 culture sectors to focus its work and created 11 cultural commissions to drive growth in specific areas.

