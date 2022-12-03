HRH Turki bin Talal Al Saud, Governor of Aseer, will welcome His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, and HE Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, and Secretary General of the world Tourisim Orgnization of the United Nations Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, along with more than 700 participants to the first Aseer Investment Forum from December 3.

A number of investment opportunities will be explored across key sectors which include hospitality, retail and experience activities. The forum will also include the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across these sectors.

Abha, Saudi Arabia: The Aseer Development Authority and the Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Tourism with the participation of HRH Turki bin Talal Al Saud, Governor of Aseer, His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, and HE Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism will host the Aseer Investment Forum on Saturday, December 3.

Following the 22nd World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh, the forum has been organized by the Aseer Development Authority with the participation of more than a 20 government and semi-government entities, among them the Ministries of Investment and Tourism to underline Aseer’s importance in Saudi Arabia’s development plans.

During the forum, workshop sessions under the areas of Culture and Heritage, Sports and Entertainment, Hospitality and Agrotourism along with Food and Beverage will be discussed in greater detail to explore the potential benefits of these specific sectors to the Aseer Region.

The forum will include guided tours of the local culture, hospitality and diverse geographical terrain that Aseer has to offer.

Aseer’s unique assets make it poised to become one of Saudi Arabia’s top tourism destinations, and the Saudi government is aiming to make it easy and attractive for leading companies to play a key role in its successful development.

The region also offers untapped opportunities across a variety of sectors beyond tourism—including logistics, agriculture, sports, education, real estate, healthcare and entertainment.

Aseer is also committed to a sustainable development model and local stakeholders, civil society institutions and community members have played a key role in collaborating with government and the private sector to shape investment opportunities while helping local communities prosper and preserving Aseer’s natural beauty.

