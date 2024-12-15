The Women’s Summit in Riyadh will bring together a distinguished cohort of global leaders and influential figures.

Riyadh: The second edition of Forbes Middle East’s Women's Summit will take place on December 18-19, 2024, in Riyadh, highlighting the achievements of women. This event will bring together prominent leaders and influential figures from across the region and the world, celebrating success across diverse sectors and fostering dialogue, collaboration, and empowerment.

The summit will showcase inspiring discussions and panels, featuring a distinguished group of prominent figures. Confirmed speakers include H.R.H. Princess Lamia Bint Majed Saud Al Saud, Secretary General and member of the Board of Trustees at Alwaleed Philanthropies; H.H. Princess Prof. Mashael Bint Mohammed Al Saud, Senior Earth Scientist and Chairwoman of the Celiac Association Board of Directors (KSA); H.H. Princess Doaa Bint Mohammed, CEO of the Al Mahra Education Company and Former Supreme President of the Arab Women's Authority; H.E. Ambassador Christophe Farnaud, Ambassador of the European Union to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Sultanate of Oman; H.E. Rym Abdulla Al Falasy, Secretary General at the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood; H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani, Goodwill Ambassador and Founder and CEO of the Woman Business Circle and Business Gate – Dubai; H.E. Dalia Khorshid Group CEO and Managing Director at Beltone Holding; and Shouq Alfawaz, General Manager of Governance, Risk, and Compliance at the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

Additional prominent speakers include Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO at the EFS Facilities Services Group; Hala Kazim, life educational coach, mentor, and Founder of the Journey Through Change Program; and Kaswara Al-Khatib, Chairman of the Board at UWG (UTURN Webedia Group). The event will also feature notable celebrities, including actress Sulafa Memar; actress and digital entrepreneur Noor Al Shaikh; actor Samer Ismail; cofounder of Mama Rita, Jessica Kahawaty; and actress and TV anchor Sacha Dahdouh.

“Women across the Middle East are achieving impressive success across all sectors in the public and private domains. While the journey to true equality continues, this region is home to ambassadors and advocates that are showing that progress is moving forward every day,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “The second edition of our Women’s Summit will showcase the stories and visions of some of the region’s most prominent and powerful female leaders, evidencing an enduring evolution in the women’s movement in the Middle East.”

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are deeply ingrained in how we operate at ROSHN Group," said ROSHN Group’s Acting Group CEO, Dr. Khalid Johar. "Our approach to gender equality has made us more agile and adaptable, aligning with Vision 2030’s objectives. By empowering women and fostering inclusivity, we contribute to the Kingdom's sustainable development goals, ensuring a thriving economy and a more balanced, innovative society."

Shouq Alfawaz, General Manager of Governance, Risk, and Compliance at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, will draw from her extensive professional journey and share perspectives on navigating challenges while emphasizing the importance of authenticity, emotional intelligence, and staying aligned with a clear personal branding strategy.

A variety of interactive workshops and activities will engage participants and enhance their skills. These hands-on experiences will focus on practical approaches to professional growth, ensuring attendees leave empowered and equipped for future success. The event will also host a fashion show celebrating Saudi culture and heritage and will culminate in a ceremony honoring outstanding female leaders who have successfully translated their visions into reality.

Forbes Middle East is collaborating with a variety of distinguished partners, including presenting partner, ROSHN Group; associate partner, Binghatti Developers; event partners, Dr. Hamid Suliman Al Ahmadi Hospital, Vi Markets, Porsche, Bissell, Innoventure Educational Investment, EFSIM Facilities Management Company (KSA), and Jamjoom Pharma; furniture partner, Electra; gift partner, Barriya and Humanity Code; travel partner, ITL World; fitness partner, Jeem Gym; exhibition partner, Aida Murad; and media partner, Rominds Production.

