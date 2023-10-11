Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SAS, the leader in analytics, participates in the 43rd GITEX Global 2023. With this year’s show centered on artificial intelligence (AI), SAS showcases the latest advancements in AI-powered, advanced analytics solutions and demonstrates how they can drive transformative outcomes across industries.

As the world continues to embrace the potential of AI, SAS remains at the forefront of this technological revolution. From the cloud-native SAS Viya to SAS customer intelligence platform, as well as industry-specific solutions for the government, banking, utilities, energy, oil & gas retail, manufacturing, and health care, the presence of SAS at GITEX Global 2023 revolves around AI-infused innovation and decision-making.

In the action-packed five days of GITEX Global, SAS will host workshops and programs that touch upon AI excellence in sectors such as government and banking. The SAS D[n]A Factory Morning Talks, will deep dive every morning into emerging technologies such as generative AI, synthetic data, and smart cities. SAS will also cast light on the advantages that AI and advanced analytics bring to various sectors, enabling stakeholders at all levels to make better, faster, and more cost-effective decisions that will better serve their business. In addition, dedicated banking sessions will explore how financial institutions can harness AI’s immense power to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and better protect their customers from fraud.

Michel Ghorayeb, Managing Director at SAS UAE, said: “In today's landscape, organizations need to demonstrate proficiency in AI and analytics while consistently innovating to elevate customer experiences, streamline efficiency, and anticipate upcoming challenges. Together with our valued partners, we illustrate how SAS advanced analytics and AI solutions can support organizations in their endeavors to realign, pioneer, and transform industries as we know them.

Partners play a vital role in complementing SAS's analytics and AI expertise with cutting-edge supporting technologies and industry knowledge, and are featured prominently at the company's GITEX booth. Establishing strong ties with trusted regional partners like Emircom, Raqmiyat, Basserah, Inspira, ABG and Kocdigital, empowers SAS to deliver greater value to organizations.

Discover more by visiting and meeting SAS experts at GITEX Global 2023, in Hall 6, booth A10. The agenda for the programs and workshops can be viewed here.

-Ends-

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2023 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Media contact:

Amine Mneimne

Golin MENA

AMneimne@golin-mena.com