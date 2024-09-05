Manama, Bahrain: SANS Institute, a global leader in cybersecurity training, is set to bring world-class cybersecurity education to professionals in Bahrain with SANS Manama (7-12 September) at InterContinental Bahrain. The event is designed with two specialized courses, complemented by a SANS Community Night session for participants to network with cybersecurity experts, peers and industry leaders.



Bahrain is experiencing a growing demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals, with an increase in job postings for cybersecurity roles over the past year, driven by the expanding digital economy and the need to secure this new digital infrastructure. High-demand positions include cloud security, incident response, and threat intelligence. As Bahrain accelerates its digital transformation, the need for cybersecurity expertise and certifications like CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) has grown, with advancements in AI, machine learning, and automation expediting industry changes.



SANS Manama September 2024 (7-12 September) offers the following courses:



FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics



LDR414: SANS Training Program for CISSP Certification



FOR508 is an in-depth course that equips incident responders and threat hunting teams with advanced skills to detect, identify, counter, and recover from a wide range of threats within enterprise networks, including those posed by nation-state adversaries, organized crime syndicates, and ransomware operators.



LDR414 is an accelerated review course specifically designed to prepare students for the CISSP exam. It focuses exclusively on the eight domains of knowledge defined by (ISC)², which are critical to passing the exam.



“Comprehensive cybersecurity is critical for Bahrain as it continues to build its digital economy,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at SANS Institute. “With the rise of cyber threats globally, the importance of advanced cybersecurity training cannot be overlooked. SANS Manama 2024 is an opportunity for professionals to acquire the necessary skills to protect Bahrain's digital landscape. Through specialized courses and expert-led sessions, participants will learn how to strengthen their organization’s defenses, ensuring that they are well-equipped to handle the complexities of modern cyber challenges and contribute to the nation's security."



A highlight of SANS Manama will be the Community Night session on 9 September - "Justice Denied: How Bad Digital Forensics Threatens and Undermines Justice." This session will delve into three real-world cases one criminal and two civil to demonstrate how digital forensic evidence, when presented by unqualified or biased practitioners, nearly destroyed lives in court. The session will also illustrate how a proper scientific approach to digital forensics can help achieve justice.



For more information and to register for SANS Manama (in person or online), visit SANS Manama Registration. For the SANS Manama Community Night, visit Community Night Registration.



About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master’s and bachelor’s degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their “human” cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community.